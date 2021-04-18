‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 came back this week with another episode of thrills and chills. The team investigates a potential murder as they find a gun lodged in the back seat of a regular car. Abigail is attacked by a man who is responsible for more crimes. To find out what happens further, you can read our detailed recap. Moving on, the details for ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 13 have been laid out for you in case you want to take a look.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 13 will release on April 30, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. Season 11 is slated to have 16 episodes, with each one being about 45 minutes long.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 13 on TV as and when it airs on CBS, provided you have cable. If you have cut the cord, you can visit Paramount+ and watch the episode there. The show can also be accessed on CBS’s official website after you enter your cable credentials. More options online include heading to live TV platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV and streaming it during or after its television broadcast. You can also purchase or rent the episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ on VOD platforms like iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 13, is called ‘Fallen Heroes.’ Apart from the title, the network has not released an official update about the synopsis for the episode. But going by the name, we think that it might delineate something deep or personal relating to one of the main characters. There is a hint of poignancy that can be sensed in the title, and we feel that it will center around something sad or unfortunate.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12 Recap

In ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 12, called ‘Happy Endings,’ Janko orders a car to pull over and finds a gun stashed at the back seat. The case is then transferred to anti-crime, which disappoints Janko as she is the one who called it. The driver of the car, along with his mate, swears that the gun does not belong to them. One of them, Andrew, states in court that the other one, Charles, owns the gun. He has to pay a bond of seven hundred fifty thousand dollars. Evidence suggests that the gun has been involved in two attempted murders.

Abigail is attacked during one of her grocery runs, and the man happens to be someone who has attacked five other women. Erin convinces Boyle to represent Charles. Danny and Baez arrive on the scene of the attempted murder, one man and one female with gunshot wounds. But they have no idea who Andrew and Charles are. Danny and Baez investigate one of the victims named Romano and realizes that Andrew might be involved in it.

Frank catches hold of six suspects, and Abigail recognizes the man who hit her. Erin strongly feels that Charles is innocent, to which Boyle tells her about a plea deal put forward by Charles. It turns out that Andrew shot his father, Vito Magione, who is associated with Romano. Abigail shares news about five other women who have also identified the guy. Frank asks her if she will handle the case until he finds a replacement, to which she agrees.

Read More: Where is Blue Bloods Filmed?