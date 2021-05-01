‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 13 uncovers a murder that takes place at one of Danny’s most preferred comedy clubs. But he is disappointed when he learns that his favorite comic, Emmett Fells, is the prime suspect. Crossing his heart, he decides to probe further into it. If you missed its television broadcast, you could read the recap laid out at the bottom. Moving on, the upcoming episode is expected to have a lot more in store, and here’s what we can expect from ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 14!

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 14 will release on May 7, 2021, at 10 PM ET on CBS. Season 11 will have 16 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 14 Online?

You can watch ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 14 as and when it airs on CBS, provided you are subscribed to a cable network. If you have pulled the plug on cable, you can head to Paramount+ and stream the episode there. You can also catch up on the latest episode on CBS’s official website with a service provider login. The show can also be live-streamed on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV, where previous episodes can additionally be watched. The episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ can also be purchased or rented on VOD platforms like iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 14 is titled ‘The New You.’ In the episode, we expect to see a new murder investigation coming to the forefront as Danny and Baez find their next case. But this time, their path will be laid with unexpected surprises. Danny and Baez will discover a connection to a feud between local residents and city-sponsored hotels for the homeless while investigating their latest murder case. Meanwhile, Garrett will refuse to retract a quote he gave to a local newspaper. Also, Anthony will accidentally be considered a mafioso while Eddie will convince Jamie to take a quiz about love.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 13 Recap

In ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 13, titled ‘Fallen Heroes,’ Danny and Baez drive to the murder scene of a well-known comedian, Doc, and interview the victim’s son. According to him, his mother attracted a lot of enemies due to differences in opinion. They learn about another comedian named Emmett Fells, a drunk heckler who might’ve been involved. They decide to dig in further and catch hold of a female comic who was ill-treated by Fells. She also swears to have seen Fells threatening Doc, the victim. Baez arrests Fells but later thinks that he might have been falsely arrested.

It turns out that the washed-out comic has a daughter who he is not allowed to visit anymore because of a drunk driving incident. This wrecked his memory which is why he assumed that he killed Doc. The female comic who testified against Fells is then arrested as she is proven guilty. Danny advises Fells to patch things up with his family. Meanwhile, a rookie cop named Hector is framed by a woman named Jill, who has a history of using drugs. Jamie knows the woman and decides to remain silent when asked about her. He wants her to go back to rehab. Jamie’s decision lands him in trouble, and he is temporarily suspended. However, after being reinstated by Frank, he tries to mend his dynamic with Hector. But the rookie has already transferred out of the precinct.

