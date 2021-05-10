‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 14 follows Danny and Baez as they are called for duty at the crime scene of a dead homeless guy at the park. The only witness is a jogger who despises drifters, and he is the only person to have witnessed two more deaths of the same kind. If you missed the last episode, there are more details enclosed in the recap section. With two more episodes to go, you must be psyched to know how the season might end. Well, here’s a short preview for ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 15!

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 15 will premiere on May 14, 2021, at 9 PM ET on CBS. Its broadcast will be followed by the release of the next part (episode 16, titled ‘Justifies the Means’) as two episodes air back to back on the season finale of ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 15 Online?

If you want to catch the next episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ (season 11 episode 15) on TV, you need to have a cable network at home. If you do, you can watch it as per its broadcast timing mentioned above. If you don’t have that option, you can go to Paramount+ and stream the episode there. You can even visit CBS’ official website with a service provider login to watch ‘Blue Bloods’ on the platform. Fans can live-stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV, where previous episodes can also be watched. The episodes can additionally be purchased or rented on VOD platforms like iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 15, is titled ‘The End,’ which is the first part of the two-hour finale of the latest season. In the episode, the Reagan family will confront difficult news after Danny discovers that Joe Hill is working undercover for the ATF to take down a gunrunning organization. Joe, Danny’s nephew, is the newest member of the family. His involvement in a dangerous mission will alert them about his safety, precisely because his father had lost his life in a similar manner. The Reagans will team up to protect Joe from harm and also make sure that he does not blow his cover. Here’s a promo for the upcoming season finale!

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 14 Recap

In ‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 episode 14, titled ‘The New You,’ Danny and Baez investigate the death of a homeless man. The man who found the body has discovered two more bodies. He thinks homeless men are destroying the city, which is enough for Danny to suspect that he is the killer.

Frank and Garrett have a tiff over a statement Garrett made about the NYPD. Danny tells Baez that the jogger has a smartwatch to get his location from his phone GPS. Meanwhile, Eddie uses her love language quiz to patch things up between a random couple, and Jamie accuses her of disrupting the decorum of the interrogation room.

Danny and Baez follow Sandy from the homeless shelter, who might be possibly involved in the case. She has a history of mental illness, and during interrogation, she confesses that the “bad one inside me” attacked Billy, the homeless man who is now dead. They arrest her. Jamie makes it up to Eddie by physically manifesting all the different kinds of love languages created by her. Finally, Garrett hands over a sealed envelope containing a copy of his new comments to the editor.

Read More: Where is Blue Bloods Filmed?