Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In episode 9 of ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12, Danny and Maria run after a perpetrator who gets away because of a hack in the security system. Eddie makes a shocking discovery about Cora, but when the truth gets out, Cora blames Eddie for spreading the news. Frank is visited by the former Commissioner of London, who has suspiciously moved on to the cyber security department. You will find more details about episode 9 in the recap. Now, let’s take a look at what episode 10 of season 12 will be about!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 10 Release Date

Unfortunately, this intriguing crime drama series has entered a long hiatus that will not end until next year. Having said that, ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 episode 10 will premiere on January 7, 2022, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The network usually releases new episodes every week, on Fridays. Each installment has an average runtime of 42-44 minutes.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 episode 10 on CBS at the date and time mentioned above, provided you have a valid cable subscription. However, if streaming online is more your thing, new episodes can be found on CBS’ official website as well as on Paramount+.

Viewers who prefer live TV options can catch the new episode on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can also stream the released episodes on video-on-demand services like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Additionally, a subscription to Hulu can get you a headstart on the first nine seasons of the show. You can watch the already released episodes on the platform here!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 10 Spoilers

The tenth episode of the season, titled ‘Old Friends,’ will see Jamie run into someone from his past, in particular, his former mentor. However, Jamie will realize that he might be involved in shady dealings related to his neighbor, who would be struggling to pay off a gambling debt. Moreover, the team will have to take care of the narcotics situation as an illegal shipment of drugs arrives in New York City. On the other hand, Mayor Chase will not be happy with the manner in which Frank handles a brawl.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode of season 12, titled ‘Firewall,’ starts with Jamie putting out a fire at home. Henry reveals that he left a burner on by accident and then requests Jamie to keep it a secret. Meanwhile, Eddie and Cora find themselves in the middle of a sudden shootout. Eddie gets hit by a man on a bike, and Cora gets shot. Danny and Maria find a woman pleading to save her from a possible perpetrator. However, they fail to ID him because of a system failure that plagues the entire city.

When the systems are retrieved, the perpetrator named Gavin Powers turns out to have already been charged with assault. In the meantime, Eddie realizes that Cora is pregnant, but she doesn’t want her to tell anyone. Frank later realizes that the security breach was just a test. Sloane, a Commissioner from London, has assumed the role of a VP for a cyber security company, so she wants to help Frank tighten the security of the city.

Danny and Maria get an anonymous tip that leads them to a woman tied to a chair. She tells them that her perpetrator is named Bill Smith, and they use that information to find Gavin. Eddie informs Erin about Cora’s pregnancy while Frank puts Abigail on a personal mission to investigate Sloane. On the other hand, Sloane tells Frank how the NYPD has signed up with her firm and shows him a contract that states the same. Sloane is deeply hurt by the fact that she is being investigated.

Maria and Danny end up locating Gavin Powers, but he shoots Maria before being taken down. Luckily, the bullet just grazes her skin, so she survives. When Cora is told off by Jamie about not taking her pregnancy seriously, she naturally assumes that it is Eddie who leaked the news. Later, Jamie tells her that her pregnancy is obvious, so Eddie is not guilty after all.

