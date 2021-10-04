Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

In the season 12 premiere of ‘Blue Bloods,’ Frank and Chase have disputes over differences in their opinion regarding the socio-economic and political layout of the city. While the former wants to save money, Chase intends to spend the city budget on expanding the police force and going big. If you are looking for a detailed idea of the events that transpire in the first episode of the season, our recap can help with that. Now, here is all the information you need before episode 2 of season 12 arrives!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 episode 2 will premiere on October 8, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. New episodes arrive weekly on Fridays with an average runtime of 42-44 minutes.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 episode 2 on CBS at the aforementioned date and time, provided you have a valid cable subscription. However, if streaming online is more your forte, new episodes can be found on CBS’ official website as well as Paramount+ after their release. Viewers who prefer live TV subscriptions can catch the episode on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can also stream the released episodes on video-on-demand services like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Additionally, a subscription to Hulu can get you a headstart on the first nine seasons of the show. You can watch it on the platform here!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode, titled ‘Times Like These,’ the argument between Mayor Chase and Frank will reach newer heights. The climax is yet to arrive when Frank makes a call to arrest someone in public. In the recent arrest, Chase had made a solo announcement, so this might be Frank’s way of seeking revenge. On top of that, the upcoming arrest will go viral, which might add fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, Danny and Baez will look into a gang attack set to torment our beloved characters. Jamie would lose his mind over Eddie’s furtive meetings with someone that she refuses to talk about. Here is a promo you can watch!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1 Recap

‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 episode 1 is titled ‘Hate is Hate.’ It follows Frank and his detective son Danny taking over the case of a horrifying series of shootings involving kids. Danny and his partner, Detective Maria Baez, investigate the death of a five-year-old at a neighborhood party. Frank gets into an altercation with Mayor Chase, who has scooped out huge chunks of the city’s budget in favor of new policies. With regard to a bus shooting, Chase decides to put the killer’s arrest out for the world to see.

On the other hand, Erin reopens an old case of homicide where her boss was a witness. After a statement given by Kimberley, Sandra is arrested for murder. Moreover, Witten lands herself in a civilian assault case based on a video that shows her pointing a gun at an unarmed person. However, the truth is that the police officer had been hit in the head by the said person, which evoked the problematic reaction. When Witten’s partner Eddie is brought in for questioning, she defends Witten with everything she has got but in vain.

Danny’s case leads him to the psychic, Maggie, and she tells them to look for the victim’s father, who could be a potential suspect. Maggie’s words prove to be true when the biological father of the late five-year-old boy identifies as the killer. Baez is, however, suspicious of her partner going to see Maggie, who then advises Danny to loosen up. Likewise, he also admits that his work has taken a toll on his mental health, so Maggie invites him to join her for a karaoke gig. He rejects her offer initially, but ends up at the bar with her.

