Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

Frank Reagan gets an esteemed job offer when his friend Lenny shows up in this week’s episode. Considering his problems with Chase, accepting it should’ve been awfully easy. However, Frank is too attached to the NYPD to make a decision right off the bat. Sean gets himself in trouble while accompanying two female cops on their investigation site. If you missed the latest episode, we have laid out a refresher that you can refer to. Now, you can take a look at everything we have on episode 4!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 episode 4 will premiere on October 22, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. New episodes arrive weekly on Fridays with an average runtime of 42-44 minutes.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 episode 4 on CBS at the aforementioned date and time, provided you have a valid cable subscription. However, if streaming online is more your forte, new episodes can be found on CBS’ official website as well as Paramount+ after their release.

Viewers who prefer live TV subscriptions can catch the episode on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can also stream the released episodes on video-on-demand services like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Additionally, a subscription to Hulu can get you a headstart on the first nine seasons of the show. You can watch it on the platform here!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode titled ‘True Blue’ might focus don’t the commendable work Danny and Baez have been doing for a long time, along with the strength in their partnership. Although we haven’t seen them grab the limelight as such, we hope to get more episodes building around these two interesting characters. We can also expect to see more character development in Jamie and Eddie besides exciting cases that never fail to blow our minds. Furthermore, Erin might also dream of a future where she is the Manhattan DA. Here is a promo for the upcoming episode that might clear out your doubts!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ is titled ‘Protective Instincts.’ Frank Reagan is about to switch jobs while Danny and Baez find their next case. It is related to the unfortunate murder of a food delivery agent named Ziad. His wife and son were unable to reach him, so they reported him missing, after which he was found dead after taking three bullets. Sean has to prepare a report, and for that, he asks permission to hang out with two female cops.

Frank’s old friend Lenny Ross comes to him with a proposition. The NFL is interested in hiring him as their Senior Vice President of Security. Frank is naturally overwhelmed at receiving the offer. Danny and Maria learn that the owner of Punjabi Kitchen had close ties with Ziad. His death is somehow associated with the owner’s SUV parked outside. Elsewhere, Sean witnesses a case of domestic disturbance but is hit by a scooter and then punched by the man riding the vehicle.

Sean is in the hospital as Eddie joins Danny, who reveals that he never gave permitted Sean to join the investigation. During dinner, he tries to explain himself, but Danny is not willing to listen. Danny and Baez solve the case, and it turns out that the dead man’s son is responsible for his father’s death. Frank mulls over the possibility of taking up Lenny’s job offer but ultimately decides not to.

