Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In episode 6 of ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12, Danny realizes that someone might be trying to kill him. Joe gets beaten up while Sandra’s case reopens at court because of Erin. Janko is called to the scene of a burglary that ends up shocking him. Fans can refer to the recap for a full disclosure of the events taking place in the latest episode. Now, we’re thrilled to lay out everything that we know about episode 7!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 episode 7 will premiere on November 19, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The network releases new episodes every week, on Fridays. Each installment has an average runtime of 42-44 minutes.

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 episode 7 on CBS at the date and time mentioned above, provided you have a valid cable subscription. However, if streaming online is more your thing, new episodes can be found on CBS’ official website as well as Paramount+ after their release.

Viewers who prefer live TV options can catch the episode on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can also stream the released episodes on video-on-demand services like Amazon, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Additionally, a subscription to Hulu can get you a headstart on the first nine seasons of the show. You can watch it on the platform here!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode, titled ‘USA Today,’ will test both Danny and Baez’s patience as they try to work with a close-knit community that refuses to cooperate. The primary case will revolve around a shop owner who gets assaulted. As long as they don’t get the assistance they need, it will be difficult for them to solve it. Meanwhile, Erin will face problems at the work front.

On the other hand, Baker, Garrett, and Gormley will feel threatened when a new person enters Frank’s “inner circle.” Apart from that, Erin will be certain that her boss may be hiding a secret when she is assigned a low-level case by the D.A. Here’s a promo that might interest you!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode of ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 is titled ‘Be Smart or Be Dead.’ In the episode, Danny visits Linda at the cemetery. However, he has no idea that a woman is pointing a gun towards him. During a press conference, Erin gets criticized by someone in public. Meanwhile, Janko heads to a crime scene of a burglary, but he finds the owner holding the burglar as a hostage. They later realize that it was Henry who helped the owner catch hold of the thief.

Joe gets beaten up as Frank and Sid proceed to check surveillance cameras in the area, hoping to find the assailant. With Jamie’s help, Danny finds the woman who had wanted to kill him. Joe’s attacker turns out to be a man who had been arrested back in 2017, under Joe’s supervision. In court, all the evidence gathered weighs against Sandra Harris, and even Anthony believes that she is guilty.

Elena informs Danny that she is bound to kill him if she wants a secure future for her child. In court, Kimberley claims that Sandra Harris is responsible for murdering Reggie Lewis. Leticia, the lawyer of the defendant, who is also Sandra’s daughter, asks Kimberley if she thinks Erin reopened the case because she was looking to discredit Kimberley’s job, and she shockingly says, “Yes.” Elena is sent to her boss Munoz to elicit a confession from him.

Inside a building, Elena shows Munoz a fake picture of Danny’s death, but he is only willing to believe her if news reports cover his death. After that, Munoz escapes, taking her along. Danny and Jamie locate Elena through her cell phone and eventually find her holding a knife to his throat. That’s when Baez asks if he has ever raped her as she breaks down. In court, Sandra Harris is declared not guilty of the murder of Reggie Lewis.

