CBS’ ‘Blue Bloods’ is a compelling and nail-biting police procedural TV show that essays the lives of the Reagans, a New York-based family where each member has an active role in law enforcement services. The show intricately weaves each person’s storylines into the other while giving the audience a thrilling crime to solve in each episode. Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, ‘Blue Bloods’ has been gracing our TV screens for a long time since its premiere on September 24, 2010.

Loved by fans and praised by critics for its outstanding performances, gripping crime plots, and the exciting drama between the family members, ‘Blue Bloods’ wrapped up its eleventh season on May 14, 2021. With Covid-19 overshadowing the latest season’s production process and even reducing the number of episodes, fans have been anxious to know whether the beloved series will return for its 12th outing. Here is everything we found out!

Blue Bloods Season 12 Release Date

‘Blue Bloods’ season 11 premiered on CBS on December 4, 2020. The season comprises 16 episodes in total, with each having a runtime of 42-44 minutes. The season finale was divided into two hour-long parts that landed on May 14, 2021.

As fans already know, season 11 of the show was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shooting got delayed so much that the show could not stick to the September release date and instead was pushed back to December. Furthermore, the number of episodes in season 11 was also decreased to 16. So naturally, fans are anxious about the return of their favorite show and want to know if the network will even renew it. Well, we come bearing good news as just before the end of season 11, CBS announced through a tweet on April 16 that ‘Blue Bloods’ is getting renewed for a twelfth season.

Something worth celebrating! #BlueBloods has been renewed for another season. pic.twitter.com/W1b4MGQN8m — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) April 15, 2021

With the series confirmed for a return, it looks like filming for season 12 of the crime show will begin soon as most productions have managed to overcome the Covid-19 crisis and fallen back in line. Thus, with CBS being able to shoot more freely now, we expect ‘Blue Bloods’ season 12 to go back to its original premiere schedule and land on our TV screens sometime in Fall 2021.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Cast: Who can be in it?

Though nothing has been confirmed about the cast, we can expect the main cast to reprise their roles from the previous season. The cast we have come to love all these years comprises Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Will Estes as Sergeant Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as the retired commissioner Henry Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Tom Selleck will step back into the shoes of the head of the Reagan Family, commissioner Frank Reagan.

Other cast members expected to make a return includes, Marisa Ramirez who plays Detective Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray, who essays the role of Officer Edit Janko-Reagan. In addition, recurring cast members like Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle) and Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), and Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan) are also anticipated to appear in season 12.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Plot: What can it be About?

The show portrays a new crime every episode and then follows the Reagan family as they try to unravel the mystery and figure out the perpetrator. Even with a new crime plot in each chapter, there are underlying story arcs that run over the entirety of the season. Season 11 ends with the Reagans realizing that they have a family member they are not aware of. The member turns out to be none other than Joe Hill, the son of late Joe Reagan. The Reagans rescue an undercover Joe Hill from criminals, and the end of the episode shows them inviting Joe to their family dinner and accepting him as a part of their family.

Season 12 is expected to pick up from the ending of the eleventh season. The fans will be treated to more of the brilliant police work the Reagans are known for. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, we can expect to see much more of Joe Hill in season 12 as the show explores his story. Furthermore, the recent tensions and clashes within the Reagan family and Frank’s trusted ones will also hopefully conclude in the twelfth season.

When asked about season 12 in an interview with Deadline, showrunner Kevin Wade said, “I think we’ll just go back to doing our homework, doing our research, and trying to come up with fresh stories for these characters and of course, for our audience.” Hence, we can expect season 12 to bring more of the thrilling moments, action-packed sequences, and emotional drama the series is known for.

