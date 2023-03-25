Blue Lock Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the Japanese manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, ‘Blue Lock‘ is a sports anime. The series revolves around Yoichi Isagi, a talented high schooler whose dreams of playing the nationals fall apart after he lost an important game. Although he breaks down after that, Isagi is later surprised to find an invitation from the Japan Football Union that changes his life. It turns out that the association has gathered the most talented players from the country and has decided to pit them against each other to hone their abilities under the watchful eyes of Jinpachi Ego. But the players have to justify their presence in Blue Lock every single day by participating in competitions that push them to their limits.

Failure has no place as the people who are last are not only eliminated from the facility but lose all future opportunities to represent Japan at any stage. First released on October 9, 2022, the anime has managed to become so popular in just a few months that some even call it the greatest sports anime of all time. After the cliffhanger ending of season 1, the show’s fans now wish to learn when it will return with more exciting episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Blue Lock Season 2 Release Date

‘Blue Lock’ season 1 premiered on October 9, 2022, and concluded its long-run more than 5 months later on March 26, 2023. The series comprises twenty-four episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-four minutes. Directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe, the show stars a long list of popular voice actors like Tasuku Kaito, Kazuki Ura, Souma Saitou, Yuuki Ono, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Junichi Suwabe, Kouki Uchiyama, among many others.

As far as the second season of ‘Blue Lock’ is concerned, the fans most likely will not have to wait long to see their favorite characters in action again. Just after the premiere of the season 1 finale, the show was officially renewed for another installment. Interestingly, a spin-off movie focusing primarily on Nagi was also announced which was a bonus for all the eager fans, who were curious about the anime’s future.

The anime renewal committee probably did not have to think much before they greenlit ‘Blue Lock’ since the anime has managed to etch its mark quite well during its 24-week long run. It would not be an exaggeration to call it one of the greatest sports anime of all time even though the show has a long way to go. This is primarily because of the fact that it has managed to generate unreal hype among fans since the premiere of its pilot episode.

‘Blue Lock’ is currently rated 8.4 on Myanimelist and it has similar reviews on almost all other online platforms. Since the first installment covers 11 volumes of the series and the anime has a total of 23 volumes currently in circulation, there is more than enough material to make multiple seasons of the anime. Interestingly, the show also managed to significantly boost manga sales following its release.

Until August 2022, 10 million copies were sold but by March 2023, there were 24 million copies already in circulation with the numbers expected to grow in a similar fashion in the coming months. All of these numbers and ratings just go on to show the impact that the anime has managed to create and the creators have grabbed onto the opportunity at hand by quickly renewing the show. Assuming that the production starts in the coming months and there are no unexpected delays, ‘Blue Lock’ season 2 will most likely premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 of 2024.

Blue Lock Season 2 Plot: What it Can Be About?

‘Blue Lock’ season 2 is expected to turn its attention towards Third Selection Arc and the U-20 Arc. Since the Football Association is planning to end the Blue Lock project, Jinpachi Ego decides to take a risk and challenges Japan’s U-20 team with Blue Lock’s future and control of the Japan National team on the line. Before the competitive game is played, players at Blue Lock will have to play in three teams to compete against the team consisting of the top six footballers at the facility.

This process will eventually decide the players who will be selected to play against Japan’s U-20 team. Although Blue Lock-trained footballers will eventually end up forming a strong 11, they will soon find themselves up against Japan’s most talented footballer and Rin’s older brother Sae Itoshi. Will the ragtag team of high school footballers who have been trained for a few weeks at the facility, manage to pull off the impossible and defeat Japan’s strong U-20 team? Fans will have to wait and find out.

