Blue Period Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Developed by Reiko Yoshida and directed by Koji Masunari and Katsuya Asano from the popular manga series written by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, ‘Blue Period’ is a quirky and endearing coming-of-age anime on the roster of Netflix. The story revolves around prodigy Yatora Yaguchi, who is popular and has an excellent track record, but often deals with frustration and psychological turmoil. On one fine day, Yaguchi sees a work of art in his school’s art club, which inspires him to try his hand at painting.

He later joins the art club and aspires to go to the Tokyo University of the Arts. Following its premiere on Netflix, the series garnered praise from audiences and critics for its dynamic scenes, brilliant characterization, and LGBTQ-friendly ambiance. However, you may seek to know whether a follow-up season is on the horizon, and if that is the case, allow us to spill all the beans.

Blue Period Season 2 Release Date

‘Blue Period’ premiered on October 9, 2021, on Netflix, with the season finale being released on December 25, 2021. Months before its U.S. release, the show started airing in Japan on September 25, 2021. on Netflix. The first season packs twelve episodes with an average episodic duration of 24 minutes. Let us now get to the development of the follow-up season.

No official announcement has been made regarding a sophomore season, and we do not know if it is in the books. However, the series has attracted a lot of global viewers, which may interest the producers to think of another possible season. The anime is created by Seven Arcs Studio and licensed by Netflix. Therefore, Netflix has a considerable stake in the show’s cancellation or renewal.

The creative team behind the series includes industry veterans – Tomoyuki Shitaya of ‘Bakuman’ fame is the character developer, and ‘K-ON!’ famed Reiko Yoshida handles the writing department. Moreover, as the first season does not expend the vast original material, it surely warrants another season. Although we cannot put an exact date to the release barring the official announcement, if production begins by summer 2022, ‘Blue Period’ season 2 will possibly premiere sometime in late 2022 or later.

Blue Period Season 2 Plot

The first season chronicles the life of Yatora Yaguchi as he finds a passionate hobby in school. He excels in his studies. However, Yaguchi is torn apart by his inner torment and youthful angst. His visit to the art club of the high school proves worthwhile. Enamored by a painting, Yaguchi attempts to create something of his own. He befriends Ryuji “Yuka” Ayukawa at school and sparks flow. Inspired by her, Yaguchi enrolls himself in the art club. He becomes further plunged into the dreamy artistic life, while his frustration does not seem to leave him. In the end, he opts for Tokyo University of the Arts as his preferred choice of college.

The second season will possibly pick up from the aftermath of the first season. In the second run, Yatora Yaguchi will probably have to chart new frontiers in life. He will be a tad bit frustrated at first, but hopefully, he will settle into his own life. The story will begin after his enrollment at the prestigious Tokyo University of the Arts, but he will probably feel the same discord that haunts him at school. With a change of landscape, new characters will probably populate the screen. Moreover, we are yet to see if the friendship between Yaguchi and Yuka stands the test of time. Will Yaguchi be able to find his ground at college and make new friends? What will happen to his dream of becoming a painter? Hopefully, the follow-up season will present us with all the answers.

