Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

The finale of Season 2 follows Bob and Abishola thrillingly anticipating their big day. This moment is no less than a milestone in Bob’s life, but the wedding planning is set to take a toll on him. He has to convince Dele to become his best man, but he cannot leave Nigeria out of his father, Tayo’s watch. Now, the third season will reveal whether Dele returns to the States. For a better idea of what might occur in the season 3 premiere, take a look at the release date and spoilers for the first episode here!

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 3 episode 1 airs on September 20, 2021, at 8:30 pm ET on CBS. New half-hour-long episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis starting this Monday.

Where To Watch Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ season 3 episode 1 on the network as and when it airs with respect to the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch it on CBS’ official website, 24 hours after the television premiere on cable TV. You can also catch the show online on CBS All Access. Viewers can buy or rent the episodes on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum on Demand, and FandangoNOW. Season 2 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is also available to stream on Philo TV, DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity.

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season 3 premiere is titled ‘Welcome to Lagos.’ The first episode will narrate the events after Bob and Abishola’s entry in Lagos, where they need to sneak Dele out of his father’s house. The engaged couple has their hands full, so they might begin to rely on Dele for the preparations, and Bob might also ask him to be his best man.

However, it will be difficult to convince Tayo to let his son go regardless of the occasion or reason of departure. Meanwhile, Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde will reconnect with each other, and the experience will throw them off because of the drastic change in circumstances since their last visit to Nigeria. Furthermore, they haven’t set a proper date for the wedding, which could potentially pose a problem. Here’s a promo you can watch!

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 Cast

Since the creators have not disclosed any details about the returning cast members, we presume that the primary actors integral to the story will make a smooth comeback. The cast of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ includes Billy Gardell as Robert “Bob” Wheeler, a divorced man who falls in love with a Nigerian nurse. Folake Olowofoyeku portrays Abishola Bolatito, Bob’s love interest, who is a nurse at Woodward Memorial Hospital.

Christine Ebersole plays Dorothy “Dottie” Wheeler, Bob’s mother, who moves in with him due to her declining health. Matt Jones stars as Douglas Wheeler, Bob’s younger brother. Other crucial cast members include Shola Adewusi as Oluwatoyin “Olu” Ifedayo Olatunji, Maribeth Monroe as Christina Wheeler, Vernee Watson as Gloria Tyler, Travis Wolfe Jr. as Dele Babatunde Adebambo, Gina Yashere as Kemi, and all the remaining actors.

