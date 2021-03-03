Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ revolves around the next generation of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village. The eponymous character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since his childhood, he has witnessed the adoration his father receives as the Hokage of the village. While Boruto loves his father, he has grown resentful towards Naruto because he believes that the older man overlooks his family because of his duties as the Hokage. This eventually leads him to search for his own destiny, away from his father’s enormous shadow. Boruto becomes a disciple of Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s closest friend and one-time rival. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 189 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 189, titled ‘Resonance,’ is set to release on March 7, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 189 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 189 Spoilers

Episode 188 begins with a flashback to Kawaki’s childhood. In Kara’s hideout, when Garo physically abuses him, Kawaki’s Karma gets triggered, and it burns the lower part of Garo’s face. In the present time, Delta gains Jigen’s permission to follow Koji and find out why he is taking so long to retrieve the Vessel. But Jigen explicitly tells Delta not to interfere with Koji’s mission.

After Boruto and company find an unconscious Kawaki, the two Karmas’ proximity gives both Boruto and Kawaki immense physical pain. This wakes the latter up. Initially, Kawaki thinks that Boruto and others are trackers sent by Kara. Konohamaru speaks up, explaining that he is a Shinobi from Konohagakure, and tells Kawaki that he has to come with them.

At a short distance, Delta joins Koji atop a tree branch and watches as the scene unfolds. Boruto tries to placate Kawaki by showing him his own Karma, but it further aggravates the other youth. However, right before a fight is about to break out, Garo arrives and attacks Kawaki. In episode 189, a battle between Garo and Kawaki might take place. Boruto might gain more information about his Karma.

