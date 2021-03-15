Developed from the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ revolves around the next generation of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village. Kishimoto initially declined to be part of the project and instead suggested his former assistant, Mikio Ikemoto, as the illustrator. Ukyō Kodachi, who served as the writer on ‘Boruto: Naruto the Movie,’ was hired to create the story. The first issue of the manga was published on May 9, 2016. In November 2020, Kishimoto replaced Kodachi as the writer. The TV anime premiered on April 7, 2017. Since then, both the manga and anime series have established themselves in the ever-growing ‘Naruto’ fictional universe. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming ‘Boruto’ episode.

Boruto Episode 191 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 191, titled ‘Stray Dog,’ is set to release on March 21, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 191 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 191 Spoilers

In episode 190, Konohamaru returns to the village to report to Naruto and other high-ranking officials about what he has experienced during his most recent mission. Hearing his account, Naruto decides that he himself needs to investigate the link between Kara and Kawaki. The latter is currently kept at the Advanced Technology Lab. Team 7 visits his room with Sumire to deliver some food, but Kawaki pushes it away. During the exchange, Sumire inadvertently reveals certain details about the facility. Using that information, Kawaki later escapes.

Sumire confronts him and initially manages to subdue him. Realizing that he has underestimated her, Kawaki hits back with enough power to render her unconscious. Witnessing this, Nue transforms into its bigger version and attacks Kawaki, sinking its teeth deep into the former Kara member’s arms. However, Kawaki’s restraint breaks in the process, and he flees from the facility. In episode 191, Kawaki might meet Naruto and learn exactly where he is.

