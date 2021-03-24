Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ follows the next generation of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of ‘Naruto’ and ‘Naruto: Shippuden,’ has grown up and become the 7th Hokage of his village. The eponymous protagonist of the ‘Boruto’ series is Naruto’s son with Hinata Hyuga. They also have a daughter named Himawari. The spin-off focuses on Boruto and his friends’ adventures as members of Team 7. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 192 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 192, titled ‘The Past,’ is set to release on March 28, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 192 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 192 Spoilers

In episode 191, Kawaki leaves the research facility and tries to evade Team 7 and police officers. He is famished and still profusely bleeding from the wounds that Nue inflicted on him. Team 7 decides to head to the nearest railway station, believing that Kawaki might get on a train to escape from the town. Meanwhile, Sumire and Nue follow Kawaki with the trail of blood he has left in his wake. Kawaki picks up a loaf of bread that a baker drops, but when he is about to eat it, a stray dog starts barking at him. Kawaki gives the dog the bread. Later, the dog steals sausages from a vendor and brings them to Kawaki. After the vendor injures the dog, Kawaki chases him away with his abilities.

Sumire finds Kawaki and helps him tend to the dog’s injuries. Recognizing that they have a lot of similarities, she candidly speaks to him about her past. However, when Boruto and the others get there, Kawaki thinks that Sumire has been stalling him and attacks her. The episode ends as Naruto and Sai arrive, and the former nullifies Kawaki’s Karma powers with his own abilities. In episode 192, Naruto might take Kawaki to his home and help him heal.

