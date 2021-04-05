Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ revolves around the next generation of ninjas of the village of Konohagakure. The eponymous character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since his childhood, he has witnessed the adoration his father receives as the 7th Hokage of the village. While Boruto loves his father, an amount of resentment has taken hold of him as he believes that the older man overlooks his family because of his duties as the Hokage. This eventually leads him to find his own destiny, away from his father’s enormous shadow. Boruto convinces Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s closest friend and one-time rival, to accept him as his disciple. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 194 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 194, titled ‘The Uzumaki Household,’ is set to release on April 11, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 194 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, the best option is Anime Digital Network. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 194 Spoilers

Episode 193 delves deep into Kawaki’s background, showing the horrible childhood he endured when he was with his biological father. A social outcast and the village drunk, Kawaki’s father took out all his impotent anger on the child. This happened until the night Jigen appeared at their door. Despite Kawaki’s protest, his father sold him for a large sum of money. Such experiences have formed Kawaki’s view of the world and his cynical attitude to everything.

In the present day, when Naruto informs him that he (Kawaki) will stay with his family from now on, he is immediately suspicious of the Hokage’s intent. At the Uzumaki household, Kawaki and Boruto nearly start fighting when the young ninja discovers that the other Karma bearer will be living with them. But Naruto makes his son understand that he sees himself in Kawaki, convincing Boruto to give the arrangement a chance. In episode 194, Boruto and Kawaki might develop a sibling rivalry between them. The latter might grow close to the Uzumaki family. Kara might launch a mission to retrieve Kawaki from Konohagakure.

