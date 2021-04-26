Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ revolves around the next generation of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village. Kishimoto, the creator of ‘Naruto,’ initially wasn’t involved in the project and instead suggested his former assistant, Mikio Ikemoto, as the illustrator. Ukou Kodachi, who served as the writer on ‘Boruto: Naruto the Movie,’ was hired to create the story. The first issue of the manga was published on May 9, 2016. In November 2020, Kodachi left the project, and Kishimoto took up the writing duties of the spin-off. The TV anime premiered on April 7, 2017. Since then, both the manga and anime series have established themselves in the ever-growing ‘Naruto’ fictional universe. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming ‘Boruto’ episode.

Boruto Episode 197 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 197, titled ‘Delta,’ is set to release on May 2, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 197 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 197 Spoilers

In episode 196, Koji slips into the Hidden Leaf Village without triggering the sensory units, surprising Delta. Meanwhile, Sarada and Mitsuki visit the Uzumaki household on the pretext of coming to see their friend on an off day. What they really want to do is to spy on Kawaki. Their plan immediately unravels when Mitsuki tells Kawaki about it. Naruto and Boruto go for a father-and-son training session, and Himawari, Mitsuki, Sarada, and Kawaki join them as spectators.

As Boruto can’t activate his Karma on his own, Kawaki activates his, and Boruto’s reacts to it. The match between the Hokage and his son suddenly becomes much more intense. Ultimately, however, Boruto loses. Sarada realizes that Boruto has made remarkable advances in the last few months and goes off to speak to her father about teaching her moves that only she can do. Seeing the relationship between Boruto and the Hokage, Kawaki recalls his past and the horrible treatment he received from Jigen.

Later, Kawaki has a heartfelt conversation with Naruto, during which he learns that chakra is a binding force, and anyone can use it. Naruto also tells him about his past and how his friends were there to challenge him. Sarada convinces Sasuke that she is ready to learn the Chidori. The episode ends as Kawaki grabs the bag with the pieces of Himawari’s vase, intending to fix it. As he steps outside, Koji spots him with his Toad Summoning. In episode 197, Koji might decide that it is not the right time to fight Naruto and continue his surveillance. He might learn how Boruto and Kawaki are growing close.

