‘Boruto’s ever-growing popularity indicates that it has become something more than a legacy show. It continues to be faithful to its predecessor, ‘Naruto: Shippuden,’ but has managed to build a vivid and immersive world of its own. The series revolves around the next generation of ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village. The protagonist is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyūga. The TV anime premiered on April 7, 2017. Since then, it has established itself in the ever-growing ‘Naruto’ fictional universe. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming ‘Boruto’ episode.

Boruto Episode 198 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 198, titled ‘Monsters,’ is set to release on May 9, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 198 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 198 Spoilers

In episode 197, Kawaki tries to fix the vase that he broke but increasingly finds the entire exercise impractical. Himawari assures him that he has gotten her a new vase, and that is more than enough. His relationship with Boruto remains stormy, but the latter admits that he needs to learn more about Karma. The two of them go to the forest for a training session with Naruto and Himawari as spectators. Their session mostly ends in a stalemate.

Meanwhile, Koji has decided to observe and gather information for now. But Delta is much less patient. She sends in her drone to find Kawaki, and when it does, she infiltrates into the village, triggering the sensors. Naruto is subsequently notified that Delta is heading toward him and tells Boruto and Kawaki to leave with Himawari.

At the Kara base, Amado instructs Code to bring Boro to him. Episode 198 will likely focus on a battle between Naruto and Delta. Naruto might learn Delta’s identity from Kawaki. Code might bring Boro back to the Kara base for maintenance. Naruto might gain the upper hand initially before Delta starts absorbing Naruto’s Rasengan.

Read More: Naruto Shippuden Ending, Explained