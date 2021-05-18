Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ revolves around the next generation of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village. The eponymous character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since his childhood, Boruto has witnessed the adoration his father receives as the Hokage. But he decides to search for his own destiny, away from his father’s enormous shadow. Boruto becomes a disciple of Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s closest friend and one-time rival. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 200 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 200, titled ‘Becoming a Student,’ is set to release on May 23, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 200 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 200 Spoilers

In episode 199, Naruto becomes absolutely furious after Delta hurts Kawaki and ruthlessly attacks her. He quickly proves how out of her depth Delta is against him. Most of his taijutsu have devastating effects on the Inner member of Kara. She fires her eye beams at Naruto in utter desperation, but he blocks them with a Massive Rasengan. Thinking that this is the opening she needs, Delta starts absorbing it. However, Naruto has expected this and grows the Rasengan until she overloads. He then plummets her with it, creating a large crater around her. Naruto wants to keep Delta alive to question her, but Kawaki protests against this. This is when her body explodes. Her surveillance drone, which is still active, leaves the village.

Koji, who has witnessed the entire exchange, believes that while the Hokage is powerful, it won’t be enough for coming battles. Meanwhile, Boro heals impoverish villagers from an infectious disease and indoctrinate them in his ideology. Later, Code visits him and convinces him to come to the base for maintenance. The episode ends as Jigen, after completing the healing procedure, receives the news of Kara’s recent failures from Amado. In episode 200, the science team at the Hidden Leaf Village might conduct more experiments on Kawaki and Boruto’s Karma. The boys might grow close, much to Naruto’s delight.

