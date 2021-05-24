Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is the story of the next generation of ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village. The eponymous character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since his childhood, Boruto has seen the adoration his father receives as the Hokage of the village. However, Boruto decides to find his own destiny, away from his father’s enormous shadow. He becomes a disciple of Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s closest friend and one-time rival. Meanwhile, Sasuke’s daughter, Sarada, aspires to become the next Hokage and starts working closely with Naruto. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Boruto.’

Boruto Episode 201 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 201, titled ‘Empty Tears,’ is set to release on May 30, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 201 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 201 Spoilers

In episode 200, Kawaki is brought to the Hidden Leaf Village’s scientific facility, where Naruto attaches one of his spare prosthetic arms to the young boy by infusing it with his chakra. Meanwhile, Delta’s drone returns to the Kara base and transfers her consciousness to another body. She then tells Jigen and others about what happened and Boruto carrying the Karma mark. Jigen figures out that this must be Momoshiki’s work before his death. At the village, Kawaki begins learning about chakra from Naruto, while Sarada receives lessons about Chidori from her father.

Shikamaru tasks Konohamaru to keep an eye on Kawaki. Taking a break from training, Boruto buys ninja cards for himself and Kawaki. Boruto gets yet another Naruto card, while Kawaki ends up getting a super rare Minato Namikaze card. When Boruto complains about beginners’ luck, Kawaki tells him that he is willing to trade. This strengthens the bond between the two and helps Kawaki understand what chakra truly is about.

That evening, while fixing the vase, Kawaki finds a piece missing. As he gets up to go outside to retrieve it, Kurama, the Nine-Tails, appears out of a sleeping Naruto and declares that he wants to talk to the boy. In episode 201, Kurama will likely tell Kawaki about Naruto’s past, making the boy realize how similar he is to the 7th Hokage.

Read More: Naruto Shippuden Ending, Explained