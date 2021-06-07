Developed from a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ depicts the lives and adventures of the next generation of ninjas from the Hidden Leaf Village. The titular character is the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. Since he was a child, Boruto has witnessed how busy his father is with his duties as a Hokage and has developed a sense of resentment towards Naruto. While he finally understands his father, Boruto decides his path lies in a different direction than that of the Seventh Hokage. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 203 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 203, titled ‘Surprise Attack!’, is set to release on June 13, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kōda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 203 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 203 Spoilers

In episode 202, Boro visit’s the airship’s wreckage and apparently finds something that can prove that Koji is involved in anti-Kara activities. The cult leader addresses his followers and promises some sickly children that an Otsutsuki god can help them escape from their wretched reality. Meanwhile, Sasuke discovers that there was a fourth Otsutsuki who came in a pair with Kaguya. He realizes that Kara is even more dangerous than he initially thought.

Elsewhere, Boro introduces the new children to Inori, an older girl that has been in the cult for two years. Suddenly, Inori’s older brother appears and tries to convince his sister to leave with him. he tries to attack Boro, but the latter quickly heals himself. After Boro sends Inori and the children away, he kills the young man. Sasuke hears a roar and tries to find its source, eventually encountering a ten-tailed beast. Jigen arrives then and draws chakra from the beast. Back at the Hidden Leaf Village, Mitsuki implores Boruto to be careful. In episode 203, Jigen might attack the village, leading to a fight between him and Naruto and Sasuke. Jigen’s real identity might also be revealed in the next episode.

