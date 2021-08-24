Based on the manga series written by Ukyou Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ follows the next generation of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of ‘Naruto’ and ‘Naruto: Shippuden,’ has grown up and become the 7th Hokage of his village. The eponymous protagonist of the ‘Boruto’ series is Naruto’s son with Hinata Hyuga. They also have a daughter named Himawari. The spin-off focuses on Boruto and his friends’ adventures as members of Team 7. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 213 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 213, titled ‘True Identity,’ is set to release on August 29, 2021, on TV Tokyo. Pierrot Studios produced the series. It is currently directed by Masayuki Kouda and written by Masaya Honda. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki handled the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi from the rock group YAIBA composed the score for the anime.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 213 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Boruto’ on Hulu both with English dubbing and original Japanese audio and English subtitles. On Crunchyroll, ‘Boruto’ is available with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. If you want to watch the anime series with French dubbing, Anime Digital Network is the best option. Youku Tudou streams ‘Boruto in China.’ The series can be viewed in several Asian countries on Crunchyroll. ‘Boruto’ is also available on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 213 Spoilers

In episode 212, Amado and Koji prepare to put their plan into effect. Koji summons a Steam Toad to transport Amado to the Hidden Leaf village. Suddenly Delta arrives and realizes what is happening. But Amado shuts her down with a single command. After he leaves, Koji muses whether the same thing can be done to him.

After arriving at the Hidden Leaf, Amado takes Shikadai hostage by planting explosives on the young boy. He does not know that Naruto is back to work and thinks Shikamaru is the de facto temporary leader. After that gets cleared out, Amado faces the Hokage himself and the others and reveals that he has come to defect to the village.

The implication of this is massive. As Kawaki states, Amado used to be the head of research and development of Kara. If anyone besides Jigen himself knows about the inner workings of Kara, it has to be Amado. Naruto and Amado eventually strike a deal, and then Amado begins his story. He shows Naruto and the others live footage from the Kara headquarters, where Jigen reveals to Koji that he has known about their plan all along. In episode 213, Koji’s true identity might be revealed. His battle with Jigen will likely end with one of their death.

