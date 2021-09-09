Based on the manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, ‘Boruto’ is a shounen anime that revolves around the son of Hinata Hyuga and Naruto Uzumaki, the 7th Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. Although the eponymous protagonist luckily has everything he can ask for, the story captures his struggle to forge his own identity and the deep-rooted desire to grow out of his father’s shadow. The anime premiered on April 5, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 215 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 215, titled ‘Prepared,’ is slated to premiere on September 12, 2021, on TV Tokyo. The series is produced by Pierrot Studios, with Masaya Honda serving as the writer and Masayuki Kouda helming the directorial team. The characters are designed by Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi, while the series music is composed by Yasuharu Takanashi.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 215 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll (English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings) and Hulu (Japanese audio and English subtitles). Fans from New Zealand and Australia can stream the latest episodes on Animelab. Netflix Japan also has the series in its catalog, while Youku Tudou streams the shounen series in China.

Boruto Episode 215 Spoilers

In episode 214, Kashin Koji and Isshiki go toe to toe against one another. Aware of the tolerance of Jigen’s Karma Mark, Koji uses flames to burn his body instead of using his chakra for Fire jutsu attacks. Since Naruto and Sasuke had already done a lot of damage to Jigen’s body, the continuous strikes did not take long to force Isshiki to take action as he was reviving using Jigen. That’s when all hell breaks loose, and the antagonist reveals Koji’s secret by shrinking his face mask. It turns out that he is Jiraiya’s clone, whom Amado had explicitly created for killing Isshiki.

Jiraiya’s DNA had a strange spark that intrigued Amado; that’s why he had created the clone, but Isshiki could easily see through everything and claims that Kashin Koji was destined to die in the ongoing fight. Meanwhile, Amado explains to Naruto and Sasuke that Kawaki still has the Karma Mark, but Isshiki couldn’t use him as a vessel to revive himself. At the same time, Jigen’s body could be used but was too weak to handle his power.

However, when he manages to do it on his own, Kawaki’s Karma Mark vanishes, and the antagonist knows that he is running out of time. He needs to give the Karma Mark to Kawaki again, but Naruto and Sasuke will stand in his way. In episode 215, Isshiki will go after Kawaki, but an epic fight with his arch-enemies will soon break out with the future of the world at stake.

