Boruto E219: All the Details You Need to Know

‘Boruto’ is a shounen anime based on the eponymous manga series illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto and written by Ukyou Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto. The show centers upon the titular shinobi of the Hidden Leaf village who is born to Hinata and the Seventh Hokage- Naruto Uzumaki. Despite coming from a privileged household, Boruto has a deep-rooted desire to grow out of his father’s shadow and to create his own legacy. With Sasuke Uchiha, Naruto’s arch-enemy turned friend as his master; the young ninja starts his perilous journey to take on villains that pose a threat to the Hidden Leaf Village. The anime was first released on April 5, 2017, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 219 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 219, titled ‘Return,’ is slated to release on October 10, 2021, on TV Tokyo. The shounen anime is produced by Pierrot Studios, with Masayuki Kouda serving as the director and Masaya Honda leading the writing staff. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi have designed the characters while the music for the series is composed by Yasuharu Takanashi.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 219 English Dub Online?

Crunchyroll has ‘Boruto’ in its extensive catalog. People with a subscription can head here to watch the shounen anime with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbing. People in New Zealand and Australia can watch the show on Animelab. Hulu also has the series in its catalog. In China, your best bet will be Youku Tudou. Apart from the aforementioned platforms, ‘Boruto’ is also accessible on Netflix Japan.

Boruto Episode 219 Spoilers

In episode 218, Isshiki tries to manipulate Kawaki by claiming that he could never become a shinobi. However, his attempt turns out to be fruitless and, in fact, counterproductive as the ninja uses Shadow Clone Jutsu to get the better of the villain. Isshiki soon disappears after turning into a speck of dust. However, just when the good ninjas believe that their troubles are finally behind them, Boruto now turned into Momoshiki’s vessel, stabs the left Rinengan eye of Sasuke.

With Otsutski’s soul extinguished, Kawaki is no longer under any constraints, but Momoshiki has blocked Transportation Ninjutsu- making an escape impossible. He plans to feed Kawaki to Ten-Tails and later procure the fruit. The villain even intends to put himself at risk to cultivate the Divine Tree. However, Sasuke does not hold back to take on him and uses his blades, hoping to injure him seriously. But Momoshiki is too quick for him and manages to move out of the way. Luckily, Boruto finally gets back in control and defeats the villain with just a single accurate blow.

In episode 219, Boruto and others will find themselves in an alternate dimension trying fruitlessly to get out. While Kawaki gives him a hard time, he may also offer moral support by telling the young ninja that they would get the Karma mark removed sooner than later. Once they return to the Hidden Leaf village, Sasuke and Naruto may have a piece of unexpected news waiting for them.

