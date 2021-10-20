Boruto E221: All the Details You Need to Know

‘Boruto’ is a shounen anime that follows the titular protagonist as he tries to forge his own path and grow out of his father, Naruto Uzumaki’s shadow. In order to become a strong shinobi, he trains under Sasuke Uchiha, his father’s arch-enemy turned best friend who teaches the young boy all he needs to know about the physical as well as the philosophical aspects of combat. Based on the eponymous manga series written by Ukyou Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, the series first premiered on April 5, 2017. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 221 Release Date

‘Boruto’ episode 221 titled ‘Remaining Time’ is all set to release on October 24, 2021. The shounen anime was developed by Pierrot Studios, with Masayuki Kouda helming the directorial team and Masaya Honda leading the writing staff. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki have collaborated to design the characters, while Yasuharu Takanashi has handled the series music composition.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 221 English Dub Online?

The latest episodes of the shounen anime are accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll with English, Portuguese, and Italian dubbings. On Hulu, you can watch the show with the original Japanese audio as well as in English dubbing. In New Zealand and Australia, the series is accessible on Animelab. Netflix Japan also has ‘Boruto’ in its impressive catalog. Fans in china can stream the shounen anime on Youku Tudou.

Boruto Episode 221 Spoilers

In episode 220, Dr. Katatsuke reveals that Momosshiki will soon be able to take control of Boruto as his Karma is accelerating faster than expected. The news comes as a huge shock for Naruto and others since the titular protagonist has played a crucial role in defeating Isshiki. As the time is running out for him, Boruto is conflicted about his future and wonders whether he will manage to get rid of the Karma before Momosshiki takes over and wreak havoc. His current psychological condition is a concern for his family and friends, who wonder what he must be going through.

When he is alone in the mountains, Sarada and Mitsuki plan to cheer him up and do something to distract him from the impending doom. Sadly, they can’t manage to do anything about Boruto’s present emotional state, who is looking for any look he can find to get rid of the Karma. Sasuke and Naruto discuss the situation, and the former argues that he won’t be able to take his pupil’s life and asks Naruto if he can do it. The Hokage also refuses since he is a father and later meets the protagonist.

He tells his son that irrespective of the hardships, he will stand by him. Naruto’s words appear to give Boruto some sort of relief, and he can finally relax a bit. In episode 221, the Hokage and his allies will continue to find a way to stop Momosshiki from taking control of Boruto, but they are unlikely to find any solution.

