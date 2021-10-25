Boruto E222: All the Details You Need to Know

‘Boruto’ is a shounen action anime that recounts the story of the titular protagonist as he tries to forge his own path and grow out of his father, Naruto Uzumaki‘s shadow. He trains under Naruto’s best friend, Sasuke Uchiha, who teaches the young boy physical combat as well as the deeper philosophy behind it- ensuring that Boruto is always a step ahead of his peers.

However, when he ventures out in the real world with the young shinobi confronts the ghosts of the wars that his father fought and also the mistakes that he made. The anime first premiered on April 5, 2017. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Boruto Episode 222 Release Date

Boruto episode 222, titled ‘The Night Before The Final Round,’ is slated to release on October 31, 2021. Pierrot Studios have animated the series with Masayuki Kouda helming the directorial team and Masaya Honda overseeing the scripts. The series music composition is handled by Yasuharu Takanashi while Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki have collaborated to design the characters.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 222 English Dub Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Boruto’ on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Fans from New Zealand and Australia who are looking for the series can head to Animelab. Netflix Japan also has the latest episodes of the series in its catalog. If you live in China, then your best bet will be Youku Tudou.

Boruto Episode 222 Spoilers

In episode 221, realizing that the Shinobi world was not as peaceful as they had once thought and taking into consideration the dangers that lurked around them, Naruto Uzumaki decides to organize the Chunin exams to reexamine the village’s defenses. The first round turns out to be a written test in which a candidate must score a minimum of 70 marks to progress to the next round. Boruto and friends easily clear the test, but they meet the strange Team 9 shinobi named Kaito Kawanami, who appears to be interested in the titular protagonist’s role in defeating Otsutsuki. When he returns home, Naruto advises his son that he is skilled enough to clear the exams if he shows trust in his abilities.

The following day, the test puts all the candidates in real battle conditions in which they must rescue their members. As captains, the participants must save others and bring them back to the starting line before the time runs out. Despite the hurdles, Sarada and Mitsuki manage to run back to the starting post, but when the former asks the latter about Boruto, he tells her not to worry about him. Sarada immediately realizes the imposter and kicks her enemy, who reveals her real true identity.

A fight breaks out, but the young shinobi is strong enough to win it and find her way to the finish line. With little time left on the clock, Boruto is running back to the reporting point when he is ambushed by Kaito. However, his trickery ultimately backfires, and he hurts himself in the process. Instead of worrying about the time, Boruto helps Kaito and then tries to make it back to the starting line but fails to do it in the assigned time.

However, like his friends, he also passed the exam because of his extreme dedication to helping a fellow shinobi who needed medical help. The young shinobi are unfortunately shocked to learn that the test is not over, and they still have to give pass the final test. In episode 222, Boruto and his friends will find themselves up against fellow shinobi whom they have known for a long time. While Sarada and Mitsuki will easily win their fights, something strange may happen when the titular protagonist has to face his enemy.

