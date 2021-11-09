Boruto E224: All the Details You Need to Know

‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ is an adventure fantasy anime based on the manga series of the same name written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto. The show centers upon the son of the legendary shinobi Naruto Uzumaki who is trying to make a name for himself and grow out of his father’s shadow. Boruto learns the philosophy of combat under the watchful eyes of Sasuke Uchiha and soon shows seeds of greatness in him.

However, when he ventures into the outside world, the harsh realities of the wars that his father fought begin to surface, and the titular protagonist realizes that the perilous journey to greatness is filled with horrifying tests of resolve. After it first premiered on April 5, 2017, the anime series has garnered a huge fan following. Here’s all you need to know about its latest episode.

Boruto Episode 224 Release Date

Boruto episode 224, titled ‘The Legend of the Monster Cat,’ is slated to premiere on November 14, 2021. Pierrot Studio has animated the show with Masayuki Kouda serving as the primary director and Masaya Honda leading the writing staff. Tetsuya Nishio and Hirofumi Suzuki have handled the character design, while Yasuharu Takanashi has overseen the music composition.

Where to Watch Boruto Episode 224 English Dub Online?

‘Boruto’ is accessible for streaming outside Asia on Crunchyroll. People with a subscription can watch the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The shounen anime is also available on Animelab and Hulu. Fans from China and Japan can watch the series on Youku Tudou and Netflix Japan, respectively.

Boruto Episode 224 Spoilers

In episode 223, when Himawari sees Eho being chased by Yuina, she immediately goes to Boruto to ask for his thoughts on it. With the Chunin exam’s last test about to be held, the protagonist decides to investigate the case when he sees that it is bothering his friend. Meanwhile, Kawaki is at the Uzumaki household like always, and he has no plans of joining others to watch the final test. Even Lord Seventh fails to convince him. But when Naruto explains all the action and drama that he will miss out on if he doesn’t go, Kawaki realizes that he should probably go.

Konohamaru soon announces the start of the final test of the Chunin exam to the students. But Sarada notices that Boruto and others are not there. The one-on-one fights start with Inojin Yamanaka and Taketori Houki. At the same time, Naruto’s son, who is chasing after Eho, finally catches up to him. He immediately starts asking tough questions but soon notices that the mysterious person is with Amado.

While Mitsuki and Boruto chase them, Inojin finds himself in a world of trouble against his adversary in the Chunin exam. In episode 224, Boruto and Mitsuki will unexpectedly learn the sinister planning of the people who took Amado with them. Meanwhile, Inojin will give a tough fight to Taketori.

