Developed by Eric Overmyer of ‘The Man in the High Castle’ fame, ‘Bosch’ is a gripping police procedural drama series of considerable merit. The very first Amazon original series follows LAPD police detective Harry Bosch as he gets tangled up in complex cases and unanticipated situations. After the show’s original release in 2014, it has spawned six seasons, garnering highly positive responses from fans and critics. After the saddening ending of the sixth season, fans are impatiently waiting for a follow-up, which, we are happy to tell you, is right around the corner. If you are looking for release and possible plot details of the upcoming season, let us delve right into it.

Bosch Season 7 Release Date

‘Bosch’ season 6 premiered in its entirety on April 16, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The sixth season comprises ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 39 and 80 minutes per episode.

Let us now disclose what we know about the release of the seventh season. On February 13, 2020, months ahead of the premiere of the sixth season, Amazon Studios picked up the show for a seventh and final run. The axing of the show may come as a surprise to fans, as it did to author Michael Connelly, who also acts as an executive producer for the show. Indeed, there is still enough material to fuel the series for at least another dozen seasons, but as Connelly said in the announcement, “…All good things come to an end, and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to.”

Filming for the season commenced on September 17, 2020, but was delayed to an extent when a COVID-19 test came positive, as per a piece of news from Deadline. After some hurdles, filming wrapped up on January 21, 2021, and Connelly shared the delightful information with fans on his production blog.

In a recent development, it was announced in March 2021 that IMDB TV has greenlit a spinoff of the popular police procedural. This piece of news gives the fans some relief. But that is not the end of it. On May 13, 2021, the parental network officially marked the date of the seventh season’s release in a teaser trailer. As per the announcement, ‘Bosch’ season 7 will premiere on June 25, 2021.

Bosch Season 7 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the central cast members will reprise their roles in the final season of the series. Titus Welliver will take up the titular role of strong-willed police detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, alongside Jamie Hector, who will play the role of Edgar, Bosch’s partner. Amy Aquino will essay the role of Lieutenant Grace Billets, while Lance Reddick will appear in the role of Chief of Police and aspiring politician Irvin Irving. Other recurring cast members include Gregory Scott Cummins (Detective Moore), Scott Klace (Sergeant John Mankiewicz), Mimi Rogers (Honey “Money” Chandler), and Troy Evans (Detective Johnson). In all likelihood, the next season will also feature a plethora of new actors keeping with the tradition, but their faces are yet to be revealed.

Bosch Season 7 Plot: What is it about?

The sixth season was based on two books from the eponymous novel series, namely ‘The Overlook’ and ‘Dark Sacred Night.’ The season begins with the mysterious execution of a medical physicist. The physicist was seemingly killed to procure a radioactive material which can have catastrophic repercussions for the city. As the case unfolds, Harry finds himself sucked into a vortex of a grimy federal investigation while the city faces a major threat. Another narrative follows a case of human trafficking, at the center of which is the lead of Roger Dillon.

The finale sees Dillon confessing to killing Daisy Clayton. Harry goes to deliver the news to Elizabeth Clayton, only to find her dead. Edgar is upset with Jacques Avril getting away with the murders of Dwight and Gary, and Naomi hands him a cryptic note written by Dwight. Edgar seemingly takes the law into his own hands and ends up killing Avril. In another development, a conspiracy within the police department endangers the murder trial of Alicia Kent, where a bomb goes off. The same attack is planned for the FBI office, but in the nick of the moment, Heather Strout is arrested. The season ends with a gloomy note closing in on Harry, who is the only attendee of Elizabeth Clayton’s last rites.

The next season will perhaps give more insight into Edgar’s fate, as Harry suspects a cold-blooded murder of Avril. The following season will be based on ‘The Concrete Blonde,’ the third novel from the series, along with ‘The Burning Room,’ the 17th book from the franchise. The former book in question sees Bosch in an encounter with the infamous serial killer named “The Dollmaker,” who paints his victims with make-up products. The other book sees Bosch teaming up with a recruit to solve a murder mystery, but the investigation leads to another cold case concerning the death of multiple children in an arson that happened twenty years ago. Pursuit of the case threatens the lives and careers of the investigators, and they are left to reconsider whether the secret is worth risking it all. We are yet to see how the creator will seamlessly blend the stories, but rest assured, the season will provide a fitting conclusion to the riveting saga.

