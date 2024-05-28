Boy Kills World: Exploring All Filming Locations

‘Boy Kills World’ is an action comedy film developed by debut director Moritz Mohr, chronicling the journey of Boy, a young citizen in a dystopian city who lives with his mother and sister, Mina. After losing both of them at the hands of Hilda, the head of the Van Der Koy family that rules over the city, in an event called The Culling, Boy undertakes years of training from a mysterious man called the Shaman to exact revenge on his tormentor and rid the city of the Van Der Koy’s influence.

A high-octane action film featuring stunning visuals, ‘Boy Kills World’ serves up an ambitious mix of wild and non-stop sequences full of verve drawn from popular films, animes, and comedies of the past. To bring Mohr’s eclectic inspirations closer to the cinematic offering, it had to be reflected through the heightened nature of the world, its atmosphere, and its design. The dystopian city in ‘Boy Kills World’ forms a major part of its character, and the filming crew struck the perfect balance between style and substance when bringing it to life.

Where Was Boy Kills World Filmed?

Filming for Moritz Mohr’s action flick took place in South Africa. Nthibah Pictures, a South African production house, was responsible for financing ‘Boy Kills World,’ which, according to their chairman, Wayne Fitzjohn, boasted the biggest budget for a title offered by a South African company. With the diversity in locales on offer across the Southern Country in Africa, it comes as no surprise that the production team opted for it. Principal photography took place from February 14, 2022, till April 7, 2022.

Cape Town, South Africa

‘Boy Kills World’ was predominantly shot in the city of Cape Town in South Africa and its immediate surroundings. Inspired to create a world that would operate on its own logic and whimsies, director Moritz Mohr unshackled his film’s landscape from reality. The idea was to embrace an almost graphic novel quality for the film. This was aided by the versatility offered by Cape Town as a location to build the film’s fictional dystopian setting out of.

Mohr spoke about his thought process when establishing the world in an interview. “We wanted to create our own world, and that gave us a lot of freedom. But it’s hard to point out any specific influences. You’re totally right about the graphic novel quality of the film. That was actually part of my pitch for it. I said, “This is a comic book movie without the comic book.” I wanted the film’s aesthetic and world to feel very graphic novel-esque, so that was definitely part of my vision for it.”

Cape Town has a long standing heritage of hosting popular movie productions in the past. The city is a mix of high-density living spaces, skyscrapers that tower over everything else, and tropical scenery awash with beaches and forests. As a result of this amazingly diverse offering of settings, films like ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013),’ ‘Invictus (2009),’ and ‘District 9 (2009)’ have all been filmed either partially or entirely on-site.

Some parallels can be drawn between the production of ‘District 9’ and ‘Boy Kills World’ for their attempt at creating a dystopian fictionalized setting in the city. Simon Swart, the CEO of Nthibah Pictures, the production company helming the film, addressed his overarching plan for the company as well as for the production behind ‘Boy Kills World.’ “The idea was to produce content in South Africa, manage budgets really tightly, stretch every dollar and create content in South Africa for the global marketplace.”

For filming, the crew never ventured far from their main location. Cape Town had everything the filming crew needed within a short distance from the city’s inner parts. From lush jungles to slums to urban sprawls to massive landscape sequences needing the sea. Wayne Fitzjohn told Deadline, “We never left Cape Town. We shot Indonesian-type jungles, we shot run-down ghettoes, we shot massive haunting landscapes, we shot wide city shots with bays – and all within a 25-minute radius.”

“One scene even had snow,” he added. “It’s an incredibly versatile place with a crew that speaks English and has vast experience.” There were COVID-19 disruptions during the filming, which posed challenges to the cast and crew. However, they managed to work through it and completed their shooting on schedule.

