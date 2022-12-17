Brandon Scott My 600-lb Life Update: How Did He Die?

TLC series ‘My 600-lb Life’ covers the weight-loss journeys of many people who are extremely obese and typically weigh approximately 600 pounds. They enroll in the program to reduce weight as a fresh start and transition to better lifestyles. Famous bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, commonly known as Dr. Now, serves as their mentor and encourages the cast members in their effort to lose enough weight to be eligible for the highly desired weight loss surgery.

Since its premiere in 2012, the reality show has chronicled the journey of several individuals as they overcome various obstacles on their way to adopting a healthier lifestyle. While some go through a difficult period of battle to conquer these challenges, some have a relatively smoother journey due to several reasons. Brandon Scott from season 7 episode 7 was in the latter group, as his desire and determination to become healthy made his journey quite successful. Thus, as viewers and his fans must be wondering where he is now, here’s everything we found out!

Brandon Scott’s My 600-lb Life Journey

When Brandon Scott appeared in season 7, he was a 33-year-old who felt trapped in his own body because he weighed 718 pounds. He lived with his girlfriend, Tayler, who helped him with his daily life and catering to his food requirements. In his own words, he felt like a nightmare where his body was a prison, for not being able to do anything himself and depending on Tayler for everything. “I am ashamed at how out of control I have let my body get…I just see a monster,” he said, regretting his eating habits and letting things get that bad.

Brandon’s food habits were deeply addictive and mostly stemmed from his difficult childhood. His parents fought constantly when he was young; thus, he sought food to escape that feeling and find comfort. Soon, he got addicted and started gaining weight. He became defensive about his size, even if the concern came from his mother. In college, Brandon’s relationship with his father was also tarnished when he found out about his infidelity, and they had a fallout after a heated argument. Owing to the issues at home, he also had to give up his dream of going to Italy and becoming a soap opera singer.

All this while, food was his constant companion, and thus, by age 27, his weight tipped the scales at over 600 pounds. When the Columbus, Ohio resident met Tayler, her understanding and helping nature motivated him to make his life better and try for a better and healthier future with her. Thus, they finally traveled to Houston, Texas, and met Dr. Now for professional assistance. Because of his lymphedema in his arms and legs, he was asked to lose 120 pounds in 2 months to get approval for bariatric surgery.

Where is Brandon Scott Today?

Brandon Scott’s weight-loss journey was one of the most successful stories of the reality show. After a tiring journey to and from Houston, Brandon set up his routine straight and began following the program immediately. He began his day early, did his exercises, ate the limited calories, and even kept a food journal to track everything he ate. Tayler showed him great support and also followed the diet together. Thus, after two months, Brandon lost a whopping 141 pounds, exceeding the given target, and weighed 577 pounds, hence qualifying for surgery.

Subsequently, Brandon underwent gastric bypass surgery and weighed 383 pounds by the end of his journey, losing 335 pounds. He was also assigned therapy with Lola Clay to get past the core issues which drove him to eat so much. After the show, Brandon continued the weight-loss plan diligently to get under 200 pounds and also went to therapy regularly. He resumed his passion for music and began singing covers of songs on YouTube along with some originals. He slowly began getting gigs at events or clubs. Thus, he decided to move to Nashville, Tennessee, considered the music city.

Over a year and a half since then, Brandon weighed 265 pounds and therefore got approved for excess skin removal surgery. However, because of his musical gigs in Nashville, he decided to pursue that and get the surgery later. Another great news was he for engaged to Tayler in the summer of 2019, and the couple finally tied the knot on October 3, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 1 year and 9 months later, his weight was 236 pounds, losing over 480 pounds, and loved his new life as a touring musician. He planned to get his excess skin removal surgery before his wedding, so as they celebrated their 2nd anniversary in 2022, Brandon most likely has lost more weight and has reached his ultimate target. Thus, as Brandon enjoys his normal life with Tayler, we only wish him more happiness and success in the future ahead.

