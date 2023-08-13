Where Are Brian and Glenn Pasch Now?

As a three-episode documentary series living up to its title in nearly every way imaginable, HBO’s ‘Telemarketers’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering, engaging, and irreverent. That’s because it centers around two unlikely friends to have met in a Civic Development Group (CDG) call center office as they strive to unravel the truth behind the industry they once served. It thus comes as no surprise they name a few individuals from their alleged higher management — yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about Brian as well as Glenn Pasch, here’s what we know.

Where is Brian Pasch Now?

Although it’s undeniable that Brian is a business executive through and through, this Rutgers University Physics 1984 graduate actually kickstarted his career as an Engineer at Goldman Sachs. Then, he evolved into the Chief Information Officer (CIO) along with Minority Partner at CDG/Millennium Teleservices, an organization established by his brother Scott Pasch. However, it appears as if he left this firm in 2005, more than four before its legal troubles resulted in it closing its doors for good, to become the Founder of Automotive Industry-focused PCG Digital Marketing.

Then came Brian’s stint as the Founder of VistaDash (2012-2018) and as a WeBuildRetail Associate at Innovam (2014-2020) prior to becoming a proud Board Member of Vive Church. However, today, he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Localiente, the Founder of PCG Companies, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Automotive Standards Council, as well as the Founder of Pasch Group. Moreover, and more importantly, this Boca Raton, Florida, family man is even an author of nine books for the automotive industry, a public speaker, and a marketing contrarian.

Where is Glenn Pasch Now?

It was reportedly back in the 1980s when Rutgers University Business graduate with an interest in theater and marketing kickstarted his career, only to land on his own two feet in 2000. We specify this because that’s the year he evolved into the role of Senior Vice President at MTC, a leading outbound teleservice firm providing aid in digital marketing to several establishments. Then, this executive grew to be the President at Improved Performance Solutions (2009-2011) before becoming a Partner at the automotive industry’s dashboard firm ROI-BOT (2012-2015).

Glenn actually wasn’t explicitly named in any of CDG’s operations or lasting 2000s lawsuits (on the grounds of misleading), which is how he was able to move on with his career without any issues. In fact, by the time 2012 rolled around, he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at PCG Consulting, which offered advice plus strategy development services to car dealers across the globe. Then, there’s the fact he also helmed this business’s Digital Marketing arm for over two years until November 2015, just to then expand his wings in a way no one could’ve initially imagined.

After all, Glenn decided to take up the position of an Automotive Digital Marketing Guest Professor at Michigan’s Northwood University, where he proudly remained until April 2020 (COVID). And now, the proud entrepreneur turned business figure is the host of ‘You’re In Charge – Conversations that Spark Change’ podcast, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at PCG Digital, as well as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Pasch Group. Though more importantly, this New Jersey native is a happily married father.

