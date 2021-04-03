Since its release in December 2020, ‘Bridgerton’ has become the most-watched Netflix original series to have debuted on the streaming giant. It gathered the attention of 82 million households in the first 28 days. The show has also topped the charts on Netflix in 76 countries. It is well-loved for its “soapy” drama and the racial diversity of the characters. The period drama television series is based on the novels by Julia Quinn.

Created for the screen by Chris Van Dusen, the show throws light on the Bridgerton family as they navigate the social scene in London during the Regency Era. After the first season, fans are excited to find out more about the romances and scandals that have reached Lady Whistledown’s ears. If you are looking for news about the second season, here is all that that there is to know!

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date

‘Bridgerton’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on December 25, 2020, on Netflix. The first season consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 57-72 minutes each.

Season 2 was given the green light on January 21, 2021, which was confirmed by the show’s official Instagram account. The post also revealed that the production team would begin filming in the Spring of 2021. Before the series had even been released on Netflix, the filming was intended to start in Summer 2020. However, it had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, just like all the other plans in the year. Therefore, if the production team is able to stick to the schedule and commence filming in Spring 2021, we can expect ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 to release sometime in early 2022.

There are eight books in Quinn’s novel series. While the inaugural season is based on the first book, the upcoming season is based on the second book. Could this mean that the series might run for eight seasons, with each book being adapted into a season? Well, that is possible since the showrunner Chris Van Dusen had earlier suggested the same.

However, one can’t be too sure since the show will have to continue meeting the renewal criteria for Netflix for it to run for eight seasons. Moreover, the series has taken the liberty to stray a little from the source material. For example, Penelope and Colin’s romance has been introduced earlier in the storyline as part of the first season. This means that the show may not require 8 seasons to cover all the books.

Bridgerton Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Most of the key cast members will return in season 2. This includes Jonathan Bailey (Viscount Anthony Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Dowager Viscountess Violet Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton). All these actors portray members of the titular Bridgerton family. Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne, the eldest of the Bridgerton daughters.

Daphne is married to Regé-Jean Page’s character, Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings. However, Page will not be reprising his role in the upcoming season. The actor has stepped out of the project because he felt that the show has an anthology-like approach, where each season brings a different character into focus. Therefore, he did not see his character’s significance in the second season. Another actor who will not be returning is Ben Miller, who portrays Baron Featherington since the Featherington family’s patriarch is no more.

Other actors who play significant roles are Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Harriet Cains (Philippa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), and Polly Walker (Baroness Portia Featherington). Most of them are likely to return in season 2. We also expect Julie Andrews to lend her voice to the iconic Lady Whistledown once again. As far as new cast members are concerned, Simone Ashley has joined in to portray Kate Sharma, while Charithra Chandran and Rupert Young are set to essay the roles of Edwina and Jack, respectively.

Bridgerton Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

At the end of the first season, Marina finally decides to marry Phillip. Daphne and Simon reconcile, and a flash-forward reveals that they are blessed with a baby boy. Penelope has decided to tell Colin how she feels about him, but before she can say anything, he announces that he will be leaving for his tour very soon. We know that Eloise was under the impression that Genevieve is Lady Whistledown, but she learns that she was wrong. The Featherington family suffers a blow as their patriarch Lord Featherington is murdered. On a lighter note, Anthony is in search of a wife, and he is determined to prove that love has nothing to do with marriage.

The second season will put Anthony in the spotlight, like the second book in the novel series. Anthony will be at the center of the social scene in London. Even though he believes that he can find a wife without falling in love, his notions will be challenged head-on by Edwina and her sister, Kate. While Anthony will try to convince Edwina to marry him, he will also find himself fascinated with Kate. Therefore he will have a lot going on in his romantic life. It will be interesting to see how the makers handle the departure of Regé-Jean Page, and how it affects his character, Simon Bassett,

