Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ is a brilliant and riveting TV series set in the Regency era of London’s history. The Regency era brought with it many cultural, economic, and political changes. As art and culture took priority in this era, higher class societies and families in Britain thrived. ‘Bridgerton’ follows the events of Julia Quinn’s eponymous book series and takes the viewer through the lives of the Bridgerton family, one of England’s elites.

The series has been praised for its wonderful setting, brilliant performances, and exciting drama that keeps the audience hooked to their screens. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series was received exceptionally well upon the release of its first season in 2020. However, with the exciting season coming to an end and quite a few story arcs left to tie up, fans have been anxious to know if and when ‘Bridgerton’ will return for its next outing. Well, we come bearing answers!

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date

‘Bridgerton’ season 1 dropped in its entirety on December 25, 2020, on Netflix. The season consists of eight episodes, each with a runtime of 57-72 minutes.

Fans would be overjoyed to know that on January 21, 2021, Netflix announced ‘Bridgerton’ will return for season 2. They further revealed that filming for season 2 would commence in Spring 2021 if the pandemic did not cause further delays. In April, several reports confirmed that ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 had already entered its filming phase.

However, in May, the production ran into a hitch. The producers of the Netflix original filed an application to construct a set at Sunninghill Park adjoining Windsor Great Park in Ascot, Berkshire, planning for it to serve as a filming site for the show for 5 years. But, unfortunately, the councilors rejected the refusal by 7-2 votes. Well, this seems to be a minor setback and something will be resolved soon. There’s no cause to worry as the filming is reportedly still underway. Thus, taking everything into consideration, we can assume that ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 will release sometime in early 2022.

In early 2020, Netflix’s letter to its shareholders detailed the shows that were confirmed to see a release in 2021. While Bridgerton season 2 did not feature in that letter, fans will rejoice upon learning that on April 13, 2021, Netflix further confirmed the renewal of the show for seasons 3 and 4. Producers also confirmed that the beloved TV series would get a spinoff. However, the name for it has not been decided yet.

Bridgerton Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

We can expect most of the main cast to return for the show’s second season. The cast we have grown close to throughout all of season 1 includes Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte.

Other returning cast members include Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper, and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Regé-Jean Page, who plays the handsome and dashing Duke of Hastings, will not be returning in season 2. Along with Page, Ben Miller will also not make a return in season 2 as his character, the Featherington family’s patriarch Baron Featherington, has passed on.

However, Netflix has added some exciting new faces for ‘Bridgerton’ season 2, namely, ‘Sex Education‘ fame Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Kate’s younger sister, Edwina Sharma, Shelly Conn as Lady Mary Sharma, Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, and Rupert Young as Jack, a character that doesn’t exist in the books and was exclusively created for the TV show. In the second season, we can also expect Julie Andrews to lend her voice to the iconic Lady Whistledown once again.

Bridgerton Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

‘Bridgerton’ season 1 ends on a bittersweet note as even through a tumultuous time, some characters manage to find their happy endings. We see Lord Featherington breathing his last while Colin leaves London and his love-interest, Marina, marries the father of her baby. The season finale reveals the identity of Lady Whistledown, who turns out to be none other than Penelope Featherington. Furthermore, we also get to experience Daphne and Simon’s happiness as they give birth to a beautiful baby. Yet, on the other hand, Anthony Bridgerton loses his trust in love after Sienna Rosso leaves him for another man.

While season 1 bases itself on Julia Quinn’s first novel in the ‘Bridgerton’ series – ‘The Duke and I,’ it has been confirmed that season 2 will focus more on Anthony Bridgerton and his romance with Kate Sharma. This also makes sense chronologically as the second book in Julia Quinn’s series – ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’ – delves on this very plotline. Furthermore, we can expect the second season to touch upon Colin’s life and follow him outside London as his fate is unclear at the end of season 1.

Creator Chris Van Dusen has mentioned his desire to recreate all the fascinating relationships in Julia Quinn’s books. In an interview with Collider, he said, “I think we’ve done some work in season 1 to set up other characters. We really dig into Anthony’s love story. We’re really exploring Benedict as well, and Collin, and Eloise’s relationship. I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.” Thus, it looks like season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ will bring with it more of the brilliant cocktail of romance and drama the series has grown popular for.

