Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton‘ is a romantic period drama set in the Regency era that follows the lives of three London families — the Bridgertons, the Featheringtons, and the Bassets. Based on the novel series of the same name by Julia Quinn, the romantic drama has been created by Chris Van Dusen. With a vibe that can accurately be described as ‘Gossip Girl’ from the early 19th Century, ‘Bridgerton’ was an immediate hit upon its release on December 25, 2020.

The show garnered massive critical acclaim, with its elaborate costumes, realistic backdrops, and swooning characters securing 12 Emmy nominations. With an intense twist marking the end of season 1, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the fates of their beloved Bridgertons. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘Bridgerton’ season 2!

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date

‘Bridgerton’ season 1 was released in its entirety on December 25, 2020, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 57-72 minutes each.

Following its positive ratings and increasing popularity, Netflix officially renewed ‘Bridgerton’ for a second season on January 21, 2021. Filming for season 2 began in the spring of 2021 in the UK. Furthermore, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, revealed that several important scenes are being filmed in September 2021, which implies that despite facing COVID-19 and permit-related roadblocks, production on season 2 is still going on in full swing.

The filming for the first season took nearly nine months, wrapping up just before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the world. Based on the aforementioned factors, and keeping post-production and pandemic-related delays in mind, we might see season 2 sometime in early or mid-2022. If things go as planned, ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 will most likely premiere sometime in Q1 2022 or latest by Q2 2022.

Much to the delight of its fans, the show has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4 as well. However, this comes as no surprise as the inaugural season of ‘Bridgerton’ is Netflix’s most-watched show with a viewership of 82 million. Moreover, a spinoff focusing on a young Queen Charlotte is also in the works, expanding the Bridgerton universe.

Bridgerton Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Most of the main cast will reprise their roles in season 2. The returning cast members include Jonathan Bailey as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphe Bridgerton Basset, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, and Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington.

A host of new cast members will also add to this original line-up. Simone Ashley (of ‘Sex Education’ fame) will play Kate Sharma; Anthony’s romantic interest, while Shelley Conn will play her mother, Lady Mary, and Charithra Chandran will play Kate’s younger sister, Edwina. Kate, hailing from an Indian family new to London, is set to take Anthony’s world by storm, and we can’t wait to see how their relationship develops. Additionally, Rupert Evans will play the late Edmund Bridgerton, so we can expect a few flashback scenes.

However, fan-favorite Regé-Jean Page, who appears as the tall, dark, and handsome Simon Basset, will not be returning for season 2 as his character arc concludes in season 1. “There is value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing,” stated Page to Variety, adding that he, however, is excited about the upcoming season. While this Duke of Hastings will be sorely missed, we can’t wait to see what his wife Daphne’s family will be up to in season 2. Furthermore, Ben Miller will also not be returning in season 2 as his character, the Featherington family’s patriarch Baron Featherington is killed in the season 1 finale.

Bridgerton Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 follows the lavish love lives and passionate highs and lows of the Bridgertons, Bassets, and Featheringtons as they deal with London’s social season — all while Lady Whistledown watches with a keen eye. With an arranged-turned-love marriage, royal encounters, a surprise pregnancy, a partially unplanned pregnancy, several heartbreaks, and duels between best friends, the first season delivers top-notch entertainment. The finale sees a happy marriage for Daphne and Simon, who look forward to life with their newly born son. However, a major twist that made all viewers collectively gasp is the reveal that Penelope is Lady Whistledown.

The second novel in Quinn’s series, ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’, is a good indicator of what’s in store for us, as it is the source material for the upcoming season. Season 2 will follow the love life of Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest Featherington sibling, who constantly grapples with his familial duties and personal desires. His sisters Daphne and Eloise will help him navigate the social terrain of upper-class London as the head of the Bridgerton family. Most importantly, he will search for a suitable wife.

Although Anthony will initially consider Edwina Sharma to be his match, we are aware that her older sister Kate will steal the show and his heart. Of course, we still expect things will go a bit awry, considering Anthony’s season 1 heartbreak. We will also get to see how Eloise deals with Penelope’s secret identity as a gossip columnist. However, Coughlan revealed in an interview that Eloise is definitely going to be “pissed”. We may also be given a glimpse into artistic rebel Benedict and kind-hearted Colin’s lives, although those may be reserved for seasons 3 and 4.

The second season of Bridgerton is expected to be more steamy and dramatic than the previous one. It will delve deeper into the pressures and powers of London’s social season, and of course, the dramatic encounters of the Bridgertons. We can’t wait to binge-watch it!

