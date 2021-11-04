Bridgerton Season 2: When is the Show Coming Back?

Created by Chris Van Dusen, Netflix’s romantic series ‘Bridgerton’ centers around the Bridgertons, the Featheringtons, and the Bassets, three prominent families of London’s high society during the Regency Era. Based on the eponymous novel series by Julia Quinn, the show offers an exquisite take on the lives and etiquettes of Regency London’s elite society, as it follows the courtships, competitive marriages, and familial relationships of the time.

The period drama originally released in December 2020. ‘Bridgerton’ has been well-received by critics and audiences alike, recording a whopping 82 million household views in its first 28 days on Netflix, becoming the most-watched series on the streaming giant at the time. The success of the show was further continued with 12 Emmy nominations. As the new installment is on the horizon, fans are eagerly waiting for updates on ‘Bridgerton’ season 2. We’ve got you covered!

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date

‘Bridgerton’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on December 25, 2020, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 57–72 minutes each.

With regard to the second season, here’s everything we know. On January 21, 2021, Netflix announced the show was greenlit for its sophomore run. The filming of the second season began in Spring 2021 in London but was interrupted as two crew members tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2021. In early August 2021, creator Chris Van Dusen confirmed to Variety that filming had restarted and that the first two episodes were in the post-production phase.

On October 29, 2021, Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington, shared that she finished filming her part. Taking into account the time required for completing the post-production, the wait for the second iteration of the show might not be as long. Therefore, we expect ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

The admirers of the show can rejoice as the adored series will not see an end with season 2. On April 13, 2021, Van Dusen announced that the show had been recommissioned for a third and fourth installment. For seasons 3 and 4, Jess Brownell will replace Van Dusen as the writer and showrunner. A spin-off that centers around a young Queen Charlotte is also set to develop as Netflix confirmed the series order. We wouldn’t expect ‘Bridgerton’ revelries to end there either. In November 2021, executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Variety that she envisioned the show to run for eight seasons or more.

Bridgerton Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 will see most of the principal cast returning. This includes Jonathan Bailey (Viscount Anthony Bridgerton), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphe Bridgerton Basset), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington). We can expect Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), and Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington) to return as well.

There are a number of new additions for the second season. Simone Ashley (‘Sex Education’) has joined the cast as the female lead to portray Kate Sharma. Kate is a strong-willed young woman and the romantic interest of Anthony Bridgerton. Charithra Chandran will be seen as Kate’s sister Edwina, an endearing young woman in search of true love. While Shelley Conn will appear as Kate and Edwina’s mother, Mary Sharma, Calam Lynch will portray Theo Sharpe, an intellectual printer’s assistant. Rupert Young will essay the role of Jack, a new member of the ton.

Additionally, Rupert Evans joined the cast to play the late Edmund Bridgerton, who will appear in flashback scenes. However, we will no longer see Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset as the character’s story arc concludes with the season 1 finale. Ben Miller, who portrays Baron Featherington, may also not return following the character’s death in season 1.

Bridgerton Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first installment of ‘Bridgerton,’ Daphne and Simon host the final ball of the season. The married couple reconciles with a blissful future ahead as a family with their baby boy. Anthony finds a remedy to escape heartbreaks, which is to find a match without the involvement of love. Penelope’s heart also aches as Colin announces that he is set for his tour. Eloise is still perplexed about the identity of Lady Whistledown. But the season finale reveals that Penelope is the anonymous Lady Whistledown, only for the viewers to know.

The second season will be partially based on the second book of the series, titled ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me.’ It will center around Anthony Bridgerton, who is in search of a wife but does not want the hardships and pains of love. He will encounter the Sharma siblings, and the season will progress through his attempts to find love and a wife in one of the young Sharma women.

Even though Edwina may stir Anthony’s heart at first, it will be Kate’s turn to own it. We can expect Anthony’s impudence and Kate’s strong will to face off mightily in the upcoming edition. Daphne and Eloise will continue accompanying their brother in his new romantic adventure. Moreover, we can expect Eloise to be explosively aggrieved at her best friend Penelope if she gets to know the truth about Lady Whistledown.

