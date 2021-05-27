A police procedural that wonderfully combines thrills with laughs, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is a gem of a show that has been keeping audiences hooked to their TV sets worldwide since its premiere on September 17, 2013. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the show follows the law enforcement officers of the fictional 99th precinct in Brooklyn, showcasing hilarious exchanges and tender emotional moments all the while following the formula of a good police procedural.

Over the years, the show has garnered praise for its incredible storyline, memorable characters, and brilliant performances, paving the way for it to spawn seven seasons. With season 7 ending in April 2020, fans have been anxious to know when this outstanding series will return for its eighth outing. Well, we come bearing answers!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Release Date

‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ season 8 is set to release on August 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC, with back-to-back episodes for a total of five weeks. The eighth season of the police procedural sitcom will consist of 10 episodes.

On November 14, 2019, NBC announced that ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ will come back for season 8. In August 2020, the network further confirmed that the eighth installment is slated for release in 2021. Filming for season 8 commenced in April 2021. Actress Melissa Fumero even announced the joyous occasion on her social media profile by sharing a wonderful picture from the set.

Unfortunately, season 8 will be the last time we get to witness the hilarious adventures of the officers at the fictional 99th precinct.’ Addressing the show’s end, co-creator Dan Goor said, “Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers.” Thus, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8 will be the final season for this outstanding series.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Cast: Who is in it?

Most of the main cast will be back for season 8 of the show. The cast that we have come to love comprises Andy Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt. Actors Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller who plays Detectives Michael Hitchcock and Norman Scully respectively are also expected to be back.

Furthermore, there is good news for fans as Chelsea Peretti, who was missing for the whole of season 7, will most likely return in season 8 and step back into the shoes of Gina Linetti. However, due to the death of Deputy Chief Madeline Wuntch in season 7, we will not get to see actress Kyra Sedgwick in season 8.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Plot: What is it About?

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 7 is uniquely entertaining, and the finale wraps things up in a wonderful way. Towards the end, we see how most of the city of Brooklyn loses power, which later turns out to be a distraction a group creates in order to rob a bank. The power-cut traps Captain Holt and Terry Jeffords inside an elevator which paves the way for a hilarious exchange the series is known for.

Even with Amy’s water almost about to break, Jake has to step out to perform his police duties. The rest of the episode follows the elevator rescue as well as Jake’s efforts to reach Amy on time for their childbirth. In the final moments of the finale of the seventh season, Amy, whose water suddenly breaks while inside the precinct, gives birth to a baby boy, and the season ends on a light-hearted note as the baby is introduced around the precinct.

Season 8 will take off from the ending of its predecessor, with Jake and Amy’s baby playing a significant part in the proceedings. The season will also explore Jake and Amy’s relationship further as they are now colleagues, lovers as well as parents. When talking about Jake and Amy’s relationship in season 8, co-creator Dan Goor said, “There are real conflicts and tensions involved in being working parents who love their jobs and having a kid who they want to be a good parent to. So that seems like a great story generator.”

It has been confirmed that the eighth season will deal with the Black Lives Matter movement and try and incorporate the sentiment into its storyline. Talking about it, Andre Braugher said, “The convention that police breaking the law is okay because somehow it’s in the service of some greater good, is a myth that needs to be destroyed.” The writers, creators, and producers want season 8 to be as real as the world around us. Thus, they felt facing issues like police brutality head-on will help viewers connect more to the law enforcement personnel the show focuses on.

Speaking of real-life issues, the eighth season will also take the Covid-19 pandemic into consideration. However, co-creator Dan Goor did mention that they won’t make Covid a pivotal point in the season when he said, “I don’t think anybody wants us to, nor do we want to, have our characters toiling away in the depths of the pandemic. I don’t think that’s the direction we’ll go in.” Thus, it seems like ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8 is all set to bring even more comedy and action in the backdrop of important real-world events, thus helping audiences relate better to the beloved show.

