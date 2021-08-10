More than a year has passed since we last saw Peralta’s rib-tickling antics and Holt’s iconic deadpan delivery that sends us charging into endless peals of laughter. Now that it is time for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to knock at our doors again, we’re psyched as well as sad about the show approaching its end. Although 2020 has been emotionally taxing for everyone, we’re sure that Peralta and his flock of quirky colleagues and friends will find a way to pull through and make us smile. Read on to know what the first episode of season 8 has in store!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on August 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The new season is set to follow a weekly schedule of airing two 25-minute-long episodes back to back every Thursday. The eighth and finals season is set to have a total run of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 1 Online?

You can catch the season 8 episode 1 of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ by tuning in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above with the help of an active cable subscription. If you have a valid cable provider’s login, you can also watch the season premiere online on NBC’s official website and NBC app. Another alternative is to live-stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DirecTV. Previous seasons are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Apple TV. In addition, you can subscribe to Hulu or Peacock Premium to stream the episodes of the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season 8 premiere of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is titled ‘The Good Ones.’ In the first episode, Amy and Jake will have newly walked into parenthood which could make things complicated at the work front. However, they are all set to get into the grind again as Amy will step out of maternity leave, and Jake will collaborate with Rosa to work on a new case. After a year filled with tragic setbacks, Jake and the squad will have to find a balance in their personal and professional lives so that the aftermath does not dishearten them.

The premiere episode of the eighth season might showcase a different angle altogether to the lives of our beloved group of police officers as far as the narrative is concerned. Besides the unrest started by the socio-political injustice regarding the death of George Floyd and many others, the show might also address the complications of life in a pandemic.

Although the plan is to keep it respectfully simple and entertaining, the creators didn’t want to appear ignorant. As a result, the coronavirus pandemic will have at least some role to play in the story. Life will, hence, be difficult for Peralta and his endearing friends, although we’re sure they will find a way to diffuse the tension rising in their precinct and New York City using good-willed humor. For a closer look at the upcoming season, here’s the official promo you can check out!

Read more: Where is Brooklyn Nine-Nine Filmed?