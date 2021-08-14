In the second episode of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8, Jake is stumped by the news of Holt’s divorce from his partner Kevin. As expected, Jake thinks of a plan to upend the situation, but Terry finds out in due time. They all visit Holt in his lakehouse, hoping to give him the support he needs. If you’re curious about what happens next, you can go over the summary at the bottom. Now, here is what the next episode has us geared up for!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8 episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on August 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The new season is set to follow a weekly schedule of airing two 25-minute-long episodes back to back every Thursday. The eighth and final season is set to have a total run of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch the season 8 episode 3 of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ by tuning in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above with the help of an active cable subscription. If you have a valid cable provider’s login, you can also watch the season premiere online on NBC’s official website and NBC app. Another alternative is to live-stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DirecTV. Previous seasons are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Apple TV. In addition, you can subscribe to Hulu or Peacock Premium to stream the episodes of the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘Blue Flu,’ Captain Holt and Amy will join hands to oversee their precinct, which now suffers from a shortage of workers. It will be interesting to see how dedicated Amy still is in impressing Holt. Meanwhile, Jake and Charles will be called to look into a new case.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 2 Recap

In episode 2 of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8 titled ‘The Lake House,’ Jake takes responsibility for reuniting Captain Holt and his husband, Kevin. Jake’s mental health takes a hit after he hears the news of their divorce. Without wasting a single second, he calls upon his team for assistance. However, they are not ready to probe into Holt’s personal life, and Terry suggests they should instead visit Holt’s lake house to check on him. Jake uses this opportunity to devise a plan, but Terry catches him in the act.

Meanwhile, Rosa has found solace in the act of consuming edibles. Charles looks after Amy and Jake’s son, while Scully is determined to find the perfect potato chip flavor without Hitchcock to cheer him on. Terry surprisingly helps Jake orchestrate the perfect romantic picnic for Holt and Kevin, but the site is buzzing with bees. As Jake is just about to lose hope, Kevin gets stung by a bee which brings Holt closer to him, and they return to the lakehouse holding hands.

However, Kevin leaves as soon as the couple step inside the house. Holt then sadly declares that it is Jake who has made him realize that his marriage is actually crumbling. Minutes later, Terry and Jake discover that Kevin does not actually want a divorce because of the bird-calling session they witnessed at the picnic spot. Kevin was aware that it was Holt making the calls instead of an actual bird and still followed the sound. Jake knows that because he heard Kevin mention how bad Holt is at making bird calls during the hike. Captain Holt listens to them with newfound hope, and the couple finally agrees to seek counseling.

Read more: Where is Brooklyn Nine-Nine Filmed?