In the fourth episode of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8, Jake and Amy struggle to balance their professional duties with parenthood. They host an interview session for potential babysitters, but work-life challenges present themselves there too! If you’re interested in reading more, there is a recap you can read at the bottom. Now, here are a few details for the next episode!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8 episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on August 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The new season follows a weekly schedule of airing two 25-minute-long episodes back to back every Thursday. The eighth and final season is set to have a total run of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5 Online?

You can catch ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8 episode 5 by tuning in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above with the help of an active cable subscription. If you have a valid cable provider’s login, you can also watch the season premiere online on NBC’s official website and NBC app. Another alternative is to live-stream the show on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or DirecTV. Previous seasons are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Apple TV. In addition, you can subscribe to Hulu or Peacock Premium to stream the episodes of the show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode, titled ‘PB & J,’ will revolve around Jake, who meets an old friend and takes him out on an adventure. We can’t help but suspect that the person in question is the Pontiac Bandit. The title of the episode is a reference we’ve seen before, so it goes without saying that episode 5 will merge the present with old characters and storylines that we’re undoubtedly fond of!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4 of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8, titled ‘Balancing,’ Terry presents the details of a new murder case, and Jake immediately sets his eyes on Johnny Franzia, the presumed culprit. Holt allows Jake and Amy to take a leave now that they’re proud parents, but they refuse to be let off the case. Holt stays over at Rosa’s until he patches up with Kevin. Terry and Amy log heads over a police reform presentation that both of them are determined to excel in, but she realizes she has been neglecting Mac.

At Rosa’s apartment, Holt gets drunk and accidentally sends Kevin a nude picture of his. Jake and Amy begin to look for a babysitter and interview a group of people. There is nobody that seems reliable enough, so they end up asking Scully to watch Mac, and he agrees. Jake finally gets back to Charles, who has made tremendous progress on the Franzia case. They now have a suspect in custody who is about to be interrogated.

Jake hands over an earpiece to Charles, asking him to contact the suspect remotely. Holt and Rosa break into Kevin’s house to delete the picture from his computer before he sees it. Jake discovers that Franzia was one of the babysitting candidates and has attached a device to a toy he gave to Mac. Jake asks Amy to take care of Mac so that he is free to go and arrest Franzia.

At the One Police Plaza, Amy is just about to present, but she looks extremely disoriented. Just as her rival walks in for his presentation, Terry pours water on him, making it seem like he has wet his pants. At Rosa’s apartment, she tells Holt to reach out to Kevin in case he misses him, and Kevin ends up flirting with Holt. Amy successfully receives the funding, which means she can renovate the NYPD.

