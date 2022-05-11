Brotherhood Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Pedro Morelli, ‘Brotherhood‘ or ‘Irmandade’ is a Brazilian crime series set in mid-90s São Paulo. Cristina Ferreira is an honest and devoted lawyer who discovers that her brother Edson, who she has not talked to in a long time, is in prison. Edson leads a criminal group named ‘Brotherhood’ which the law enforcement wants to infiltrate. They convince Cristina to join the organization and supply the police with information.

However, as she delves deeper into the organization, she questions everything she has thought about justice and the system that dispenses it. The show first premiered on October 25, 2019, and was received warmly by the viewers. Season 2 of the series landed recently and has wowed the audience leaving many eager to know what happens next. If you are in the same boat, here’s everything we know about the same!

Brotherhood Season 3 Release Date

‘Brotherhood’ season 2 released on May 11, 2022, on Netflix. All six episodes of the season, each with a runtime of 45-55 minutes, were released on the same day.

As far as season 3 is concerned, here is what you need to know. The show has not yet been renewed for another round. However, dedicated fans are eager to see where the show proceeds. Given the bold and sensitive themes in the series, the show has received high praise from viewers and critics alike. The cast of the crime series is also beloved for their skills. The twists in the suspenseful storyline keep the audience hooked and wanting more. It is no wonder that the show has amassed a loyal fan following.

If the show hits all the checkpoints desired by the streaming giant, it may get renewed for another installment. In that case, we expect ‘Brotherhood’ season 3 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Brotherhood Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the crime series is renewed for a third season, Naruna Costa will hopefully come back as Cristina Ferreira. The Brazilian actress can be seen in several productions, including ‘Frères de crime’ and ‘Toro.’ Seu Jorge may also come back as Edson Ferreira. The multi-talented actor is known for his musical skills and performance in ‘City of God’ and ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.’

Hermila Guedes will hopefully play the character of Darlene in the possible third installment. Similarly, Bruce Wexler might also appear as Andrade. Other notable actors who may come back to the show include Lee Taylor as Ivan, Wesley Guimarães as Marcel, Danilo Grangheia as Andrade, and Pedro Wagner as Carniça. Any new additions to the potential season 3 of the show will be more than welcome!

Brotherhood Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 of the show ended on a thrilling note. Edson has a bounty on his head and decides to confront Gomes’ squad, even if things become violent. Meanwhile, the pivotal moment has come for Cristina, and she finally decides who to support. Given the former lawyer’s ongoing inner turmoil since the start of the whole story, her decision is a crucial turning point for her and the Brotherhood.

The potential third installment of the show will likely deal with the fallout of these actions. The planned showdown that Edson has in mind will impact several people across the board. Similarly, Cristina’s acceptance of a side to fight for will bring a decisive turn to her actions. In short, if the show is indeed renewed, we hope to see a stronger Cristina who finally has found her calling.

