BTS In The Soop Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

‘BTS In a Loop’ has been a fun pathway for audiences to know more about their favorite K-Pop artists beyond the frame of glorified glamor they usually thrive in. The second season mostly consists of recreational brainstorming sessions that the band members otherwise would have no time for. All of this takes place at a mountainside house redecorated to accommodate their extensive interests! There is a recap that essays what the stars were up to in the third episode of season 2. Now, here are our predictions for episode 4!

BTS In The Soop Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘BTS In The Soop’ season 2 episode 4 will premiere on November 5, 2021, on JTBC. New hour-long episodes drop on a weekly basis.

Where to Stream BTS In The Soop Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘BTS In The Soop’ season 2 is streaming on WeVerse. It is a Korean streaming platform, but users across the globe can sign up for it. The series isn’t currently available on any other platform.

BTS In The Soop Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

the BTS band members introspect on the memories they made during the first season and share their hopes for the second installment. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook choose activities and hobbies which they usually do not have the time for due to their busy schedules. In the second season, the BTS members reside at a mountainside house renovated to accommodate the group’s interests and reserved exclusively for them. Jungkook’s pet, Bam, a Dobberman puppy, also joins the group during their vacation.

BTS In The Soop Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Jungkook is the first to wake the next morning and makes an egg sandwich for breakfast. Jin wakes next and takes a brief rest in the pool before heading inside. Together with Jungkook and Suga, he makes haemul kalguksu for breakfast, using the leftover clams from the previous night. Jungkook takes Bam for a walk, then sings karaoke in the living room while J-Hope makes croffles for the first time. RM reads upstairs in the study—he is later joined by Suga.

J-Hope and V race remote-control cars outdoors, and Jungkook takes one of the ATVs out for a drive. He joins Jimin and J-Hope for a game of tennis afterward. Jin plays Super Mario World in the living room; Jimin and V game in the PC room; J-Hope builds a water rocket. Jungkook helps Suga with dinner: he makes suyuk while Suga prepares crispy pork belly. After eating the suyuk, the members play foot volleyball on the court. J-Hope spectates courtside instead of joining the match and eventually goes indoors to rest with Bam.

