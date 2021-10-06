Bull Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

CBS’ legal drama ‘Bull’ follows the thrilling career of Dr. Jason Bull, a psychologist and trial scientist. Brilliant and arrogant, he steers his expert team at Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC) and carries out scientific jury selection; the stakes get higher with each case. Bull’s character is inspired by the real-life Dr. Phil McGraw (‘Dr. Phil’), who created the show along with Paul Attanasio.

Since it was first released on September 20, 2016, ‘Bull’ has attracted a diverse crowd fascinated by the show’s premise. It combines a fast-paced legal world with a keen observation of human nature, effectively representing the fusion of law and psychology. At the end of season 5, grave complications arise in Bull’s personal and professional life. Undoubtedly, the sixth season will produce greater challenges for the titular protagonist and his team to tackle, and fans can’t wait to see it all unfold! Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 1.

Bull Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Bull’ season 6 episode 1 will premiere on October 7, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. New episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes will air weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Stream Bull Season 6 Episode 1 Online?

Catch the first episode of ‘Bull’ season 6 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss out on the television broadcast or have cut the cord, you can head over to CBS’ official website and watch the show there. Additionally, you have the option to stream the season premiere on Paramount+, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can even buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Bull’ on Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Bull Season 6 Episode 1 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Bull’ season 6 will see most of the main cast members reprising their roles. This comprises Michael Weatherly (Dr. Jason Bull), Geneva Carr (Marissa Morgan), Jaime Lee Kirchner (Danielle “Danny” James), Christopher Jackson (Chester “Chunk” Palmer), Yara Martinez (Isabella “Izzy” Colón), and MacKenzie Meehan (Taylor Rentzel). Fresh faces can be expected to join the original cast, as Nora Noto seems to have joined the mix to play Bull’s young daughter, Astrid.

However, much to the dismay of fans, Freddy Rodriguez will not be returning as Benjamin “Benny” Colón. His departure is reportedly connected to a workplace investigation on ‘Bull,’ which also saw the exit of showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron. Rodriguez has not publicly commented on his exit. However, viewers will have to wait for season 6 to see how Benny’s absence will be weaved into the plot.

Bull Season 6 Episode 1 Spoilers

The premiere episode of season 6 is titled ‘Gone.’ According to the official CBS synopsis— “Bull and the TAC team must call upon all of their collective experience to locate Bull’s kidnapped daughter; Bull begins to suspect the captor is someone connected to his past.” As Bull races to find his daughter Astrid, he will draw up a psychological profile of the kidnapper.

Thus, the episode is likely to explore how Bull proceeds with a case where the personal stakes are so high. Additionally, his relationship with Izzy may be put to the test in this strenuous situation. Bull believes the captor is connected to his past, so viewers are likely to see dark secrets from Bull’s life resurface. Check out a sneak peek of season 6 below to get yourself ready!

