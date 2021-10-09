Bull Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

The sixth season premiere reveals astonishing information about Benny, who had been off the radar for quite some time. Following that, we witness Jason and Izzy lose their minds over the disappearance of their daughter. The TAC subsequently rounds up and looks for evidence that could lead them to the kidnapper. If you missed the exciting premiere episode of season 6, our detailed recap will update you with the latest events. Before the second episode releases, you might want to check out all the information we have on it. So, here’s everything you need to know about episode 2!

Bull Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Bull’ season 6 episode 2 will premiere on October 14, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. New episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes will air weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Stream Bull Season 6 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 2 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss out on the television broadcast or have cut the cord, you can head over to CBS’ official website and watch the show there. Additionally, you have the option to stream the episode on Paramount+, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can even buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Bull’ on Microsoft Store, Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Bull Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers

After an intense season premiere, episode 2, titled ‘Espionage,’ will continue to keep us on our toes as the TAC lands themselves in a tight spot. One of their clients will be tried against releasing classified government documents under the Espionage Act. This might put the TAC in a vulnerable position. On top of that, Jason will also struggle to deal with his daughter’s kidnapping.

The more disturbed Dr. Jason Bull is, the more difficult it will be for the team to come up with an effective defense strategy. It will be impossible for them to convince the jurors why their client chose to expose important information. To know more, you can view the promo right here!

Bull Season 6 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode of season 6, titled ‘Gone’ starts with a deep dive into Benny’s absence along with Jason and Izzy’s misery after their daughter gets kidnapped. Benny has gotten married to an Italian woman after knowing her for barely a month! Meanwhile, Horror strikes Jason and Izzy as they return home to an empty crib and a note demanding $1 million as ransom.

Marissa tries to secure the ransom money without raising suspicion, and Danny also finds security footage revealing the kidnapper dressed up as a food delivery guy. However, his face remains concealed. Meanwhile, the babysitter who was present during the abduction gives Jason a clue left behind by the kidnapper. The video clips derived from the security camera further reveal that there are two kidnappers.

As the time to drop the ransom arrives, Jason heads towards a storage facility. Following the hints dropped by the kidnapper, Jason realizes that he is Tristen, the brother of a deceased teen Simon who had previously been treated under the psychologist. After pulling a serious trick on Jason long back, Simon had been arrested and put in prison, where he died. So Simon’s mother, who turns out to be the second kidnapper, is trying to avenge her son. However, Jason manages to talk her down with assistance from Danny. In the end, Astrid is rescued, and the family is finally reunited.

