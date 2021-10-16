Bull Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Bull’ season 6 essays the case of a man who has released classified information about the government to the public. Kelsey is the one who catches him red-handed as she is revealed to be an FBI agent. However, Bull and Chunk decide to work in favor of the defendant, who had a motive behind going against the government. There’s more of this outlined in the recap section. Now, you can go through the details we have about episode 3!

Bull Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Bull’ season 6 episode 3 will premiere on October 21, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. New episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes will air weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Stream Bull Season 6 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 3 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss out on the television broadcast or have cut the cord, you can head over to CBS’ official website and watch the show there. Additionally, you have the option to stream the episode on Paramount+, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can even buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Bull’ on Microsoft Store, Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Bull Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers

After an exhilarating second week, episode 3, titled ‘Bull Undone,’ will follow the protagonist as he tries to fight a pool of biased jurors that are hell-bent on convicting a man accused of murder. The suspect will be charged with killing his high school girlfriend based on a docuseries that portrays him as the prime suspect in the case, which goes decades back. TAC will be representing the man as Bull will do everything in his power to prove the jury wrong. However, his declining emotional and mental state might affect his work ethic.

Bull Season 6 Episode 2 Recap

In this week’s episode of ‘Bull’ titled ‘Espionage,’ Jerry gets arrested after Kelsey is revealed to be an FBI agent who had been keeping tabs on him. He is accused of spying on his country because he had tracked the nuclear activities of a plant nearby and released them online. He realized that the community was suffering because of the toxic residue left by the plant, so he tried to help them, and this is what brought his doom.

Now, Jerry is supposed to spend 30 years in prison, which seems unfair. Chunk takes over the case, but Bull is not willing to give him free reigns. He decides to throw himself into the investigation despite being in a mental rut. This is attributed to the kidnapping that took place two days ago. To save Jerry from the hellhole he is about to dive into, Bull and Chunk choose people who are skeptical of the government as a part of the jury. Jerry is ultimately advised to confess at the trial, hoping it would gain the sympathy of the jury.

However, Jerry ends up losing the case, which makes Bull finally realize how messed up he is. He talks to his wife Isabel and reveals that he wants to bring AUSA Carto down. The ex-FBI agent is somehow involved in the case, which is the only reason Bull admits to having taken it up. AUSA Carto is known to wiretap people without warrants, so the FBI let him go long back. Bull now stages a situation where Carto is caught wiretapping his colleagues, and this ultimately prompts him to agree to a plea agreement set up by Bull. In exchange for Carto’s freedom, Jerry would be exempted from serving jail time.

