Bull Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

In episode 4 of ‘Bull’ season 6, a vaping company called Smokestack gets accused of selling defective vapes that have injured its buyers and also caused one death. The members of the class-action lawsuit want to be compensated, but the money proposed by the company is too scarce for Bull to make up his mind. The rest of the events of the latest episode have been delineated at the bottom in the recap section. In case you’re looking for updates on the upcoming installment, we’re here to update you on what ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 5 might reveal!

Bull Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Bull’ season 6 episode 5 will premiere on November 4, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. New episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes will air weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Stream Bull Season 6 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 5 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss out on the television broadcast or have cut the cord, you can head over to CBS’ official website and watch the show there. Additionally, you have the option to stream the episode on Paramount+, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can even buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Bull’ on Microsoft Store, Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Bull Season 6 Episode 5 Spoilers

Worst times are about to arrive for Bull in the fifth episode titled ‘King Bull.’ He will be asked to withdraw from all legal endeavors undertaken by his team as they realize that his problematic past might hamper their present cases. They will be responsible for defending a business mogul who is deemed unworthy of running his company. Without Bull, Marissa and Taylor will undoubtedly face a hard time protecting their client. Moreover, Bull is the one holding the company together at every level imaginable. His absence could result in the company’s undeniable collapse. You can refer to the promo for more information!

Bull Season 6 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4, titled ‘Uneasy Lies the Crown,’ begins with Bull’s team tackling a lawsuit against a vaping company that proposes a deal. The people harmed in the process want to be compensated, but the company is not offering a settlement that satisfies Bull. Marissa then realizes that their company is in debt, and if they’re receiving five percent out of the winnings, Bull has to convince the company to increase the settlement amount.

Up until that point, Bull had been using his savings to run the company. One of the members of the class lawsuit is a woman who almost decertifies the class. However, Bull explains the complications involved in hiring a new lawyer, not to mention the money she would additionally have to spend for the same purpose. So she gives him another chance, and sure enough, they find a former associate of the company who is willing to testify against the company.

Hence, Bull is just a trial away from winning, but one of the jurors favoring them gets injured, and his replacement is a stern man who is unwilling to side with Bull. Dennis LaBrie, their witness, takes the stand, but he turns out to have a shady record involving drugs. Even then, the topic of the company using unauthorized chargers comes up, which gives Bull a chance to prove that the company is in the wrong.

The company claims that they have consistently warned their consumers of the dangers of using unauthorized chargers, so it can’t be held accountable. However, they never said that the vapes could explode as a result of using such unauthorized equipment. Hence, Smokestack, the vaping company, will now have to pay the price. The class lawsuit ends up winning 145 million dollars, but Bull is shockingly arrested for jury tampering, and now, he might be looking at a possible future in prison.

