Bull Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The latest episode of ‘Bull’ season 6 is tough for Bull and his team because of his arrest. Marissa and Chunk realize that they need him to win their latest case about an entrepreneur landing himself in a scandal involving his three daughters. Chunk takes up his case, but Bull is not happy when he realizes that his colleague wants to represent him as well. The recap at the bottom will clear your doubts if you have any. Now, we’d like to reveal what we know about episode 6!

Bull Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Bull’ season 6 episode 6 will premiere on November 11, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. New episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes will air weekly on Thursdays.

Where to Stream Bull Season 6 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 6 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss out on the television broadcast, you can head over to CBS’ official website and watch the show there. Additionally, cord-cutters have the option to stream the episode on Paramount+, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can even buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Bull’ on Microsoft Store, Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Bull Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode, titled ‘Better Angels,’ will follow another case that the team will rack their heads over. Ever since Bull came through with the Donaldson case, his colleagues have regained their trust in him, which means he would be actively involved in their next client’s case. It is also to be noted that Bull has not recovered from his daughter’s kidnapping, so that might also come to the forefront the way it does every once in a while.

Bull Season 6 Episode 5 Recap

Bull gets arrested in the fifth episode, titled ‘King Bull,’ and runs into an entrepreneur named Lee Donaldson, who was the CEO of an oil and lube company until it collapsed. Now, he has been arrested as a result of a scandal that has taken hold of the company. Both the men have been assigned the same lawyer, Chunk, but Bull is not happy about it. He wants an external lawyer because of circumstances, but Chunk takes it the wrong way.

Donaldson, in the meantime, has earned a reputation of being a hothead. He has three daughters, and the doctor who examines him for mental stability asks him if he is partial towards any of his daughters, which results in Donaldson snapping at him. However, indeed, he always took special care of his third daughter Kira, who is resented by her sisters because of that. Marissa and Chunk realize that they need Bull to straighten out the case.

Shortly after, Taylor finds evidence about one of his daughters, Gemma, planning to throw her father under the bus because she has been involved with the CEO of a rival company. The third daughter Ruby also helps her sister because they have planned to take charge of Donaldson’s company once the court takes action against him. Having no other option, Chunk calls for Bull’s assistance, and together they solve the case.

Bull’s question prompts Donaldson to admit that he was trying to go bankrupt because he wanted his daughters to unite for a common cause. He later offers to step down only if his daughters agree to run the company together. Bull once again proves his loyalty to his team and then proceeds to hire a lawyer who could represent him.

