Bull Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘Bull’ season 6, Bull fights for a midwife who has been accused of delivering babies without a license. Although the accusations are based on facts, there is more than what meets the eye. Meanwhile, the team begins to have doubts about Bull’s innocence. More of that has been revealed in the recap. If you are not sure what to expect from episode 7, we have you covered!

Bull Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date

After the sixth episode, the show has entered a three-week-long hiatus. So ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 7 will premiere on December 2, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. Following the break, new episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursdays. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

Where to Stream Bull Season 6 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 7 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss out on the television broadcast, you can head over to CBS’ official website and watch the show there. Additionally, cord-cutters have the option to stream the episode on Paramount+, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can even buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Bull’ on Microsoft Store, Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Bull Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7, titled ‘Confidence Man,’ awaits a tardy and arduous case at the center of which lies Bull’s appeal as an innocent man. His teammates have full faith in him, especially Olivia, who is willing to do anything to defend him. Without his support and expertise, his team cannot function as a unit. Moreover, they have reason to believe that his trip to the juror’s was nothing more than an honest mistake.

Bull Season 6 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode, titled ‘Better Angels,’ essays a case related to the arrest of a midwife who had been delivering babies without a license in New York City. Getting one requires attending school three hours away and spending $30,000. Therefore, she asks Bull to defend her without her having to settle for a plea deal. Chunk had attempted to strike a plea agreement with the District Attorney of Maggie’s county, but Bull thwarts his efforts.

Even Taylor and Marissa are stressed about the fact that there is no one who wants to support or testify in favor of Maggie. Later, they discuss Bull’s current situation. Although they believe he is innocent, they have their doubts about the intent of his visit at the juror’s. According to Bull, he was spying on the man off-record because Danny was not present at that moment to do so. Bull’s team finds a pregnant woman willing to testify in Maggie’s defense.

However, the woman is old school and hence, unwilling to discuss matters in front of men. So Bull arranges a meeting between her and the district attorney, who learns how Maggie pushed through a blizzard to help a pregnant woman going into labor 5 weeks early. Maggie is granted probation as long as she agrees to abstain from delivering more babies without a license. Bull advises her to help the community get other midwives to that area. The episode ends with Olivia taking up Bull’s case because his team fiercely believes he is innocent.

