Bull Season 6 Episode 9 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘Bull’ season 6, Bull tries to help out a woman named Clara, who is falsely accused of killing a famous tennis star. He finds her boss Lance, who is the one responsible for the death, according to Clara. Meanwhile, Bull’s team catches hold of the drug dealer who seems to have supplied drugs to the victim, Dasha. You can find more of that in the recap. If you are not sure what to expect from episode 8, we have you covered!

Bull Season 6 Episode 9 Release Date

The show has entered a hiatus after the eighth episode. Now, ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 9 will premiere on January 6, 2022, at 10 pm ET on CBS. Following the break, new episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursdays. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

Where to Stream Bull Season 6 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Bull’ season 6 episode 9 by tuning in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss out on the television broadcast, you can head over to CBS’ official website and watch the show there. Additionally, cord-cutters have the option to stream the episode on Paramount+, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. You can even buy or rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Bull’ on Microsoft Store, Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

Bull Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9, titled ‘False Positive,’ will follow Bull as he attempts to aid a mother who will face some problems. Vernice will be mad over the developers of a computer program that will have mistaken her son as a criminal. Because of that, he will be attacked by the police. Lastly, Bull and Marissa will have a fight when she accepts a job from a rival establishment.

Bull Season 6 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode, titled ‘Snowed In,’ a woman named Clara finds her client — a tennis star named Dasha — dead in her hotel room, and she automatically becomes the prime suspect. The case comes to Bull, who interrogates Clara. She claims to have been forced by her boss, Lance, to deliver cocaine to Dasha’s room, and the stash could have had fentanyl in it. Bull’s team is now willing to find out if Lance is guilty.

Danny questions Lance’s old assistant, who leads him to a rehabilitation center. When Lance takes the stand, Chunk talks about the same rehab where Dasha was admitted before being prematurely pulled out to star in a commercial. The D.A. — who also turns out to be Chunk’s nemesis from school — releases a video of Clara snorting cocaine. Danny approaches the drug dealer, who claims to have sold Clara the cocaine through Lance. The dealer says that there was no fentanyl in his drugs.

Meanwhile, Danny spots another tennis player who is begging the D.A. to leave. The tennis player then becomes a witness when they realize that he was present in the room with Dasha when she died. According to his statement at the trial, she had a prescription for fentanyl. The jury finally declares that Clara is guilty of possession but not manslaughter. Chunk then goes out to have a drink with the DA, and in the process, makes amends with him.

