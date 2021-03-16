‘Bulletproof’ is a police procedural series that centers upon two cops, Pike and Bishop, who, despite coming from different backgrounds, have the same mission in life, that is to chase hardened criminals and put them behind bars. Created by Noel Clarke, Nick Love, and Ashley Walters, the show first premiered on May 15, 2018, on Sky One. The show received positive reviews from the audience and was also praised by the critics.

Following its success in the UK, the show was later released in the US in August 2019 on The CW. Over the years, it has become quite popular due to the humor, performances, and character dynamics. Naturally, fans of the series may be wondering when it will return with its fourth season. If you are also curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Bulletproof Season 4 Release

‘Bulletproof’ season 3 released on The CW on March 16, 2021. It consists of three episodes with a runtime of 46-60 minutes each. Ahead of its release in the US, the show premiered in the UK on January 20, 2021, on Sky One, and concluded on February 3, 2021.

As far as season 4 of the show is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. On January 15, 2021, the show got recommissioned for another season. Moreover, the home network Sky confirmed that shooting for the show will begin in 2021 itself. While talking about the upcoming season, actor and co-creator Ashley Walters said in an interview that he is delighted to continue Pike and Bishop’s journey.

Clarke, the co-creator, while answering a Q&A regarding the series, explained that it takes about eighteen months to develop the story that they want to tell the audience before they eventually start building things up. The upcoming season is going to have eight episodes, so if we take that into account along with production delays due to COVID-19 and couple them with the knowledge of the release patterns of the previous seasons, we can expect ‘Bulletproof’ season 4 to release sometime in 2022.

Bulletproof Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke headline the series by essaying the role of Ronnie Pike and Aaron Bishop, respectively. Ashley Walters is famous for playing roles in some of the most popular British TV shows like ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Silent Witness,’ ‘Holby City,’ and ‘Grange Hill,’ while Noel has a very successful career as a writer, producer, and director. He is best known for films like ‘Adulthood,’ ‘Kidulthood,’ ‘I Am Soldier,’ ‘Fast Girls’ and many others.

Jason Maza portrays Chris Munroe, and Lindsey Coulson appears as Sarah Tanner. Other notable cast members include Florisa Kamara as Donna Pike, David Elliot as Jonesy, Olivia Chenery as Scarlett’ Scooch’ Hailton, Lucie Shorthouse as Paige Pennington, and Jodie Campbell as Ali Pike. Almost all of the main cast members are likely to reprise their roles in the upcoming season of the British-drama.

Bulletproof Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 3 of ‘Bulletproof,’ Bishop and Pike go to South Africa to spend a few days away from their hectic lifestyle in London. Just when they start to enjoy themselves in the rainbow nation, Pike and Bishop’s holiday plans, unfortunately, take an unexpected turn as they find themselves solving a kidnapping case.

Every season of ‘Bulletproof’ comes with new exciting cases for the two NCA agents, who constantly face new enemies without any fear. So, season 4 of the series is not going to be any different. Bishop and Pike will return with a mission to probably investigate an even more challenging case. With the twist and turns in the show, it can be said with certainty that the duo isn’t going to catch a breath anytime soon.

Since Bishop and Pike depend so much on one another, it would be nice to watch them separately, which will add a layer of unpredictability around the show. Since ‘Bulletproof’ concludes every season with little to speculate, the series is highly unpredictable. So we will have to wait and see how things turn out in the upcoming season.

Read More: Where is Bulletproof Filmed?