Bungo Stray Dogs Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Inspired by the Japanese manga’s written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ is an action-mystery series. The anime follows a teenager named Atsushi Nakajima who is haunted by the visions of a mystical tiger that everyone else seems to be unaware of. He is eventually thrown out of the orphanage after a series of inexplicable incidents. As he starves and struggles to make ends meet, he has an unexpected confrontation with the genius detective Dazai, whom he saves from a failed suicide attempt. Strangely, Dazai and his colleague Kunikida are investigating the same mystical tiger that had haunted Atsushi earlier. As they collaborate to unravel the mystery, the trio eventually manage to find the truth.

However, the facts of the matter only put Atsushi in a complicated situation and he ends up having to work for the Armed Detective Agency- an ability user organization that fights for the greater good. First released on April 7, 2016, the mystery anime is regarded as one of the best shows of its genre and has garnered a huge fan following over the years. Fans love the show for it’s gripping and suspenseful storytelling so it’s no surprise that the conclusion of it’s fifth installment has made headlines. People who follow the show religiously are eager to learn when their favorite characters will return with new stories. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 6 Release Date

‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 released on July 12, 2023, and concluded a few weeks later on September 20, 2023. The anime comprises eleven episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. The fifth installment of the mystery action series is directed by Igarashi Takuya and features talented voice actors like Mamoru Miyano, Yuuto Uemura, Kishou Taniyama, Hiroshi Kamiya, and Kenso Ono.

As far as the sixth season of the anime is concerned, we have a piece of bittersweet news for the fans. Just after the premiere of the season 5 finale, it was confirmed via a post on X.com that the anime has “not finished” yet. The creators also thanked the fans for supporting the series for the past seven years and expressed their gratitude. While this is certainly a piece of good news for the fans who were concerned that the show was ending after watching the season 5 finale if you are expecting the show will return soon, then you might be disappointed.

Kafka Asagiri’s Japanese manga series that inspires the show currently has twenty-four volumes in publication. Its latest chapter (110) was released on September 4, 2023. The fifth season of ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ covers all the chapters published until now, so there is no original content left for creators to cover. Therefore, they will have to wait for Kafka Asagiri to publish more volumes of the manga before fans can have the sixth installment.

Unfortunately, the wait is going to be a long one since the latest season of the show covers all the chapters published so far. The first five installments covered 23 volumes, so before the sixth season goes into production, there have to be at least four more volumes of the manga series. Looking at the previous year’s publication records, this could take anywhere between 1.5 to 2 years. Then the production will finally kick off, which (as we mentioned earlier) means that it is going to be a long wait for the fans. Therefore, ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 6 will premiere sometime in 2026 or later.

Read More: Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained