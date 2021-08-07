Disney Channel’s family comedy series ‘Bunk’d’ revolves around siblings Emma, Ravi, and Zuri Ross, who take a break from their upscale penthouse in New York and dive into the recesses of Camp Kikiwaka in Maine, where their parents had met as teenagers. Although they have never lived an unguarded life as such, the Ross kids learn to lean on each other for support, hoping to grow through the trials and tribulations that show up.

The show is a spin-off to the series ‘Jessie’ that aired on the network from 2011 to 2015. Much like the original series, ‘Bunk’d’ has attracted a decent fan base over the years. If you want to know whether the show is coming back for season 6, we have got you covered. Here’s everything we know!

Bunk’d Season 6 Release Date

‘Bunk’d’ season 5 released on January 15, 2021, on Disney Channel and concluded its run on August 6, 2021. The fifth season has 21 episodes in total that run for 21–23 minutes each. The fifth season of the hit summer camp comedy series features more adventure and fun times for the kids to explore at Camp Kikiwaka.

If you’re curious about season 6, here’s what you should know. As of August 6, 2021, its home network Disney has yet to release an update about its renewal. During a conversation with Deadline in February 2020, Kory Lunsford, the then-Vice President of Original Series at Disney, stated, “‘Bunk’d’ has long been a strong rating driver for Disney Channel, with funny, relatable characters and storylines that continue to resonate with kids everywhere.”

Although these lines were said before season 5 even premiered, they’re still relevant with respect to the current standing of the show, as far as the rating is concerned. However, it should also be noted that the average viewership for the series has only decreased over the last few seasons, even if it hasn’t affected the popularity of the show or channel for that matter. When news of ‘Bunk’d’ getting a green signal for the fifth season dropped, the network was looking forward to continuing its professional relationship with Emmy-nominated producer Phil Baker, co-responsible for the development of the show.

Hence, if the network is on board, the creators might also show tremendous enthusiasm in delivering another season for the kids to obsess over. Now that there is a decrease in the number of productions being shut down due to coronavirus pandemic worldwide, we are hoping there wouldn’t be much delay as far as the filming is concerned. Therefore, if the show gets renewed and the network decides to follow its usual release pattern, ‘Bunk’d’ season 6 is expected to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Bunk’d Season 6 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Bunk’d’ includes Peyton List as the eldest sibling Emma Ross, Karan Brar as Ravi Ross, and Skai Jackson as Zuri Rossas, the trio the show initially starts with. Although they are no longer a part of the main cast, there is a slim chance that we might still see them make guest appearances in the potential sixth season. In the fifth season, fans indeed received a pleasant surprise seeing Peyton List make a guest appearance as her character Emma Ross.

The new primary cast comprises Mallory James Mahoney playing extremely competitive Destiny Baker, Raphael Alejandro as overly cautious Matteo Silva, Will Buie Jr. as messy boy Finn Sawyer, Shelby Simmons as teenage counselor Ava King, Israel Johnson as Noah Lambert, and Trevor Tordjman as Parker Preston. All the above-mentioned cast members are expected to return. Scarlett Estevez, a regular cast member who became a guest member in season 5, might also return as Gwen Flores in the next season.

Bunk’d Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

Season five revolves around Destiny and the kids as they take on new adventures in every episode. Towards the end of the season, the kids try to earn money to help clean the lake in Camp Kikiwaka. However, in the process, Destiny ends up hurting Ava until Parker steps up to help them both. Nadine finally learns how to embrace instead of being embarrassed about her superhero fantasy as Nadine the Machine.

The sixth season will feature the kids working in favor of preserving the wilderness of the camp, much like the fifth season. Along with that, the upcoming edition might also see new characters showing up and old ones possibly moving on to pursue other interests in the city. Despite its ever-changing formation, the camp never fails to attract new members.

